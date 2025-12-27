‘Who is Steve?’: Trump’s Baffling Christmas Post Sparks a New Theory as Fans Say It Wasn’t Accidental After All but a Message Meant to Be Decoded

Once again, Donald Trump has left people scratching their heads, turning what should have been a straightforward holiday moment into something far more confusing.

Between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Trump flooded Truth Social with a nonstop stream of posts that swung between holiday wishes, self-promotion, and lingering grievances, creating an online presence that felt scattered and increasingly difficult to track.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump calls children as he participates in tracking Santa Claus’ movements with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve at the Mar-a-Lago resort on December 24, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. This is the 70th year that NORAD has publicly tracked Santa’s sleigh on its global rounds. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

One of the posts that immediately stopped people mid-scroll appeared on Trump’s Truth Social account on Dec. 24 at 4:34 p.m. and read, “Everybody Christmas Steve,” a phrase that left followers scrambling to figure out who Steve was supposed to be — and what the message was even meant to convey.

It wasn’t framed as a greeting, a joke, or a recognizable reference. It simply appeared among dozens of other posts, with no explanation attached.

The confusion quickly spilled onto social media, where many Threads users tried to interpret it.

“What does that even mean??” one person asked.

Another questioned its authenticity outright, writing, “Is this a real post?”

As screenshots circulated, one user leaned into humor, joking, “I bought this domain and I’m wondering what unhinged things I can do with it. EverybodyChristmasSteve dot com.”

A second person quipped, “It’s Christmas Adam and Eve NOT Christmas Adam and Steve!” While a third person simply asked, “Who is Steve?”

Others were less amused. “It’s Jesus not Steve,” one person snapped, referencing the sacred reason for the season.

And one commenter summed up the mood with a pointed question: “Why doesn’t he just say, Merry Christmas to Bubba instead?”

As people searched for meaning, some noted that Trump has multiple associates named Steve, including his former advisor Steve Bannon and his actual White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser, Stephen Miller.

Others suggested the reference could have been aimed at Stephen Colbert, particularly given Trump’s late-night rant on Dec. 23, just hours before the “Everybody Christmas Steve” post appeared. That timing led some to believe the message may not have been random at all — though others noted it could just as easily have been a mistake. No clarification accompanied the post, and it remained one of several holiday messages that left readers guessing.

Trump’s frustration with Colbert had been building. On Dec. 23, the president unleashed a late-night tirade on Truth Social aimed at late-night television, singling out Colbert after the comedian mocked Trump’s involvement with the Kennedy Center.

On the same night he hosted the Kennedy Center Honors on CBS, Trump publicly urges the network to end late-night host Stephen Colbert's show immediately, rather than in May pic.twitter.com/2aT7hLgEzk — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 24, 2025

During his monologue, Colbert joked that Trump seemed to have enough time to run a theater while holding the country’s highest office, a line that appeared to strike a nerve.

Later that night, Trump lashed out at Colbert and other hosts, accusing them of bias and irrelevance while threatening consequences for their networks.

This is not new. The president has often used social media to lash out at his opps.

In November 2025, he seemed to be locked in on an unnamed enemy he described as “ugly,” demanding physical harm be done while refusing to identify who he was talking about. The posts were heavy on insults and light on details, leaving readers to speculate about the target without any clear answers.

His Yuletide behavior was even more amplified.

As Christmas Eve turned into Christmas Day, Trump’s posting pace intensified. He bounced between congratulating himself, railing against critics, and issuing sweeping declarations that felt disconnected from one another. Holiday greetings were repeatedly interrupted by hundreds of angry posts, creating a tone that felt jarring rather than celebratory.

By then, “Everybody Christmas Steve” had taken on a life of its own. It wasn’t just a confusing phrase — it became shorthand for the larger pattern people were noticing. Whether it was a reference to Colbert, an inside nod to someone in Trump’s orbit, or simply a typo, the fact that it fit so seamlessly into the surrounding chaos that the president creates made it hard for many to shrug off.