‘LMFAO’: The White House’s Christmas Video Turns Dark Fast When Viewers Zoom In on Trump’s ‘Naughty List’ — You Won’t Believe Who’s on It

The White House shared a holiday video with the country on X that isn’t very festive on Dec. 23, but it does keep in line with the president’s personality, to say the least.

The footage in question is an AI video, and it features Donald Trump from behind as he sits in front of a Christmas tree and a lit fireplace holding “Santa’s Naughty List.” There is also a plate of cookies and a glass of milk beside him, and the scene seems rather cozy, until one zooms in on the holiday list.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump calls children as he participates in tracking Santa Claus’ movements with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve at the Mar-a-Lago resort on December 24, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. This is the 70th year that NORAD has publicly tracked Santa’s sleigh on its global rounds. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The list is in the form of an old-fashioned scroll and written in cursive, and the words “Naughty List” appear at the top. The words “Criminal illegal Aliens” appear underneath, and the scroll then lists the real names of people that Trump’s ICE has deported, along with their alleged crimes or misdeeds.

The un-Christian Christmas post is captioned, “BREAKING: Santa’s Naughty List — the WORST of the worst, Lo-fi edition. No coal. Just deportation.”

Included underneath the video is a link that lists 15,000 people who were deported this year, along with their mugshots and their alleged crimes. Many of the crimes stem from nothing other than the “crime” of being in the U.S. illegally, but they are listed with rapists and murderers.

The MAGA crowd loved the list, of course, and one shared the video with a racist caption calling immigrants “aliens.”

“LMFAO! The White House is currently running a music stream of President Trump scrolling his ‘NAUGHTY LIST’ of illegal aliens, with cookies and milk on the table next to him,” read the post. “Give the White House social media team a raise. MERRY CHRISTMAS IN TRUMP’S AMERICA!”

“The lowest of the low,” added another satisfied MAGA fan.

However, one user noted that the list was missing the twice-impeached president and convicted felon’s name. “They left his name off the list!”

Another user asked the question folks have been asking since 2015.

“Where are the adults? This s–t is old and embarrassing. Our president is a petulant child.”

One name on the list is Geilond Vido-Romero, whose crime the video lists as “Escape of a prisoner.” Vido-Romero escaped from the U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement detention facility in Aurora, Colorado, back in March. He was later recaptured and deported.

Despite no other law enforcement agency having any record of him being tied to any gang activity whatsoever, the U.S. Marshals claim and suspect that Vido-Romero is a member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. He also has a criminal warrant from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant is for failure to appear on charges of resisting arrest and theft.

ICE also shared a Christmas-themed video of ICE agents dressed as Santa Claus that encouraged immigrants to self-deport in exchange for an alleged $3,000. The post advised immigrants to avoid “SANTA’S NAUGHTY LIST.”

“AVOID ICE AIR AND SANTA’S NAUGHTY LIST! Self-deport today with the CBP Home app, earn $3,000 and spend Christmas at home with loved ones,” read the post. “Holiday incentive is valid through the end of 2025.”

