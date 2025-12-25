‘Stand on Business!’: R&B Legend Eddie Levert Sr. Ignites Frenzy After Hinting — Then Backtracking — on O’Jays Performing for Trump

R&B legend Eddie Levert Sr. has his fans paying close attention to his latest social media posts after mentioning a supposed upcoming gig at a Donald Trump party.

At a time when musicians are being accused of trading performances for political favor, the O’Jays’ lead singer, 83, offered unfiltered thoughts on Trump’s administration, leaving fans to speculate about the intent behind his posts.

The trio of the O’Jays will not be performing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, according to lead singer Eddie Levert Sr. (Photo credit: The O’Jays/Facebook)

In his initial post on Dec. 23, Levert revealed he had heard about the O’Jay’s to performing at a party hosted by Trump.

“I don’t know if it’s true or not, but I heard that the O’Jays are performing at the White House,” Levert wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday. “If that’s true, know that I won’t be there, and I have nothing to do with it. All money isn’t good money, especially orange money! You all, be blessed.”

While admitting not necessarily knowing the truth, Levert did not reveal where these supposed rumors that the Trump administration was booking the O’Jays for a show started. Levert did return to Facebook to correct one part of his initial post, writing, “It’s not the White House in D.C.; it’s the one in Florida, Mar-a-Lago. I still am not going.”

The cryptic messages left fans wondering exactly what led to Levert speaking out now. In a third post, he suggested the pushback against a Mar-a-Lago concert had more to do with money than politics.

“I haven’t said anything bad about President Trump, but I have the right to refuse to perform at any function. That’s not paying me what I require,” Levert explained on the morning of Dec. 24.

However, less than an hour later, the messaging switched again. Levert then stated, “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll go for anything! On the level with Levert,” before also adding, “It’s not just about the money, it’s about what I stand for.”

Money previously connected Levert and the president in other ways. The O’Jays’ 1974 hit “For The Love Of Money” served as the theme song for Trump’s “The Apprentice” reality television franchise.

“He’s not a bad paymaster. His check cleared,” Levert told Billboard about Trump in a 2016 interview, which was published a month after the former “The Apprentice” host won that year’s presidential election against Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Before Trump secured his upset victory in the 2016 election, the O’Jays requested that the Republican politician’s campaign stop using the group’s “Love Train” single at his rallies.

“I wish him the best, but I don’t think he’s the man to run our country. So when he started using ‘Love Train,’ I called him up and told them, ‘Listen, man, I don’t believe in what you’re doing. I’m not with you. I don’t want you to use my voice. I’m not condoning what you’re doing,’” Levert recalled nine years ago.

Walter Williams, Levert’s band mate, spoke to The Guardian in 2019 about Trump supposedly wanting to change the words of the “Love Train” to “Trump Train.” Plus, Williams talked about sending the then-candidate a cease-and-desist letter to prevent the unauthorized use of the O’Jays’ music.

The complicated history between Trump and the O’Jays seems to have added another chapter, thanks to Levett airing his grievances to the world over the last two days. Many of his supporters rallied behind him.

Levert garnered backing, and Trump caught heat, when one Facebook user replied, “He won’t be riding the Love Train or anything else. We approve this message.” The love resumed when someone made clear, “Uncle Eddie, we won’t be there either!”

“Love you so much, Eddie Levert Sr., for standing on business! O’Jays forever, my group for life!!!” exclaimed an O’Jays enthusiast. A second asked Levert in the comment section, “Are you serious? Please tell me that’s just a rumor.”

One commenter declared, “You don’t owe anyone an explanation. No is final, there’s no negotiation in that.” Another person aimed at Trump by posting, “That’s right. Also being paid up front in full, just like Aretha. He’s one not to be trusted. Still wouldn’t perform for him.”

The O’Jays helped define the “Philadelphia Soul” sound with albums such as 1970’s “In Philadelphia” and 1972’s “Back Stabbers.” The Ohio natives rose from high school performers to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees in the class of 2005.

They received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2009 BET Awards. The most recent O’Jays studio LP, titled “The Last Word,” dropped in 2019. Levert, Williams, and Eric Nolan Grant continue to tour around the world as a trio.