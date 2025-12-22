‘Floss Bottoms Are Disgusting’: Dua Lipa’s Bikini Pics Explode When Fans Zoom In on Her Sunbathing Day with Fiancé

“No Lie” singer Dua Lipa was spotted getting hot and steamy with her fiancé, “Eternity” actor Callum Turner, but it wasn’t their romance that had folks talking online.

Lipa is engaged to the 35-year-old Hollywood star, and the two couldn’t keep their hands off each other in new photos from their latest vacation.

Dua Lipa shares skimpy bikini pics on Instagram, but things went left after readers of one Brit tabloid weighed in. (Photo: @dualipa/Instagram)

Lipa’s post includes documented footage from their trip, including video of whales swimming in the ocean and of pelicans capturing their prey as they swoop down from the sky. She wrote in the caption, “My suitcase stays packed.”

However, it’s the pictures that feature Lipa in a skimpy bikini that have her fans talking, and some were not impressed.

The “Levitating” singer is seen sporting a series of colorful bikinis, including images of her in a leopard-print two-piece kneeling on the beach.

The bikini appears to be a thong bikini, and arbiters of taste in the comments section of the Daily Mail’s article about Lipa’s post had opinions about the barely there swimwear.

One observer noted that she almost showed her bits and pieces in the pictures, writing, "You can almost see her dua lipas."

Several scolds remarked on how unsanitary they believe thongs are. "Floss bikini bottoms are disgusting," wrote one, echoed by another person who replied, "Don’t care how thin or toned you are, the string in the butt bikini looks bad on everyone."

One chauvinist called out Lipa's partner for his wife-to-be's swimming attire. "If I were Mr. Turner, I would put my foot down about my fiancé appearing in public dressed like a low-rent stripper. For any [creep] to gawp at. What is wrong with men these days?"

“People do really love to joke about the fact that I’m always on holiday. I’m not always on holiday; I just make everything I do feel like a holiday.”



Lipa recently finished up the Latin America leg of her tour, Radical Optimism before heading out for her Mexican vacation with Turner.

The couple also got hot and heavy on the Mexican beach as Turner gave Lipa a full-body rubdown in other images, putting suntan lotion on her backside while she lay with her bikini top off.

Another joked, "Where dem boobies?" The duo allegedly couldn't keep their hands off each other, and another picture taken by the paparazzi captured the two walking hand in hand for a romantic stroll on the beach.

Lipa also shared some sexy shots on Instagram while suntanning at the Fasano Hotel in Rio de Janeiro in November. The singer wore two black and white polka dot bikinis in the post, as well as a hot pink bikini. The post was captioned, "resting meeee bones before I carry on dancing into my 30s!!!!!!"