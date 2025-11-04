‘Wow, She Got Big’: Bella Thorne Heats Up the Internet with Bikini Pics That Have Fans Zooming In on Her ‘Chunky’ Thighs

Actress Bella Thorne is back on everyone’s radar, and this time it’s hard to look away.

The former Disney child star and singer was spotted enjoying a sun-drenched outing in Los Cabos, Mexico, with her fiancé Mark Emms, in a two-piece bikini that left fans drooling over her new curves.

Paparazzi snapped pictures of the “Shake It Up” star soaking up the sun in a black bikini with tan trim, while Emms kept it casual in striped swim trunks.

Bella Thorne’s latest bikini pics with her fiancé, Mark Emms, have fans zooming in. (Photos: @bellathrone/Instagram)

‘What Is That?’: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Emma Watson’s Skintight Mesh Look Has Fans Zooming In

Both were seen lounging on a yacht with food and drinks at their fingertips and the sparkling ocean as a backdrop. Hair slicked back from the water, the 28-year-old appeared relaxed and carefree as she soaked in the sun, the ocean breeze ruffling her hair as she enjoyed the luxurious setting with Emms.

The couple had everything they could want for a day at sea, with a beautifully arranged spread of food and drinks, and stunning views of the shore to complete the getaway vibe.

Thorne documented the outing on a now-deleted Instagram Story, giving followers an inside look at the relaxed, playful day aboard the vessel. One post captured Emms sitting beside a buffet of food while they drifted on the water. The caption read, “Best time ever with my love,” along with a shout-out to Otaduy Yachts for helping make the day seamless, according to images posted by Daily Mail.

Bella Thorne soaked up the sun in Los Cabos, yachting with her fiancé Mark Emms by her side. (Photos: @bellathrone/Instagram)

Other posts showed her with little to no makeup, letting her freckles and sun-kissed glow shine, proving she doesn’t need filters to command attention.

Just as paparazzi didn’t miss a beat in capturing candid shots of them on the yacht, Daily Mail readers did not hesitate to jump with mixed opinions on how she looked.

“Kind of chunky in the thighs and those fake boobs are not helping. Oy!” one wrote.

Another added, “Wow, she got big.”

On Instagram Stories, Thorne showed off her sun-kissed freckles glowing naturally under the Cabo sun. (Photos: The Daily Mail)

Not everyone joined the critique. Fans came through with support.

“Horrible comments here. She was terribly unhealthy skinny and now appears to be clean, healthy and happy. Good for her,” one said.

Another pointed out, “People are funny, blaming celebrities when they are thin, blaming celebrities when they use miracle jabs and blaming celebrities when they put on weight. I only notice that she looks far happier than in the past.”

Social media is buzzing, with followers both judging her weight gain and celebrating her confidence and thicker look, leaving Thorne in the enviable position of attracting eyeballs no matter what she posts.

Her Halloween content also drew attention, with Thorne posting a playful video dressed as a “White Lotus Guest.”

The video highlighted her sexy side and effortless confidence, reminding fans that she’s comfortable having fun and showing personality on social media. The combination of yacht posts, holiday-themed clips, and candid selfies shows that Thorne doesn’t hesitate to embrace her body, her style, or her joie de vivre.

Thorne also made waves in her everyday, off-duty style.

Outside a white brick building under a “No Weapons Allowed” sign, she posed in a plunging black bodysuit tucked into slouchy high-waisted jeans and chunky black boots, captioning the images, “Didn’t see the sign.”

Her layered silver bangles, black shoulder bag with a gold chain strap, undone waves, and playful mock finger guns added casual cool with a dash of attitude.

These photos reinforced her versatility: She can look effortlessly edgy without losing her signature sass.

From yacht adventures to Halloween videos and stylish streetwear, Bella Thorne is commanding attention wherever she goes.

With her thick thighs sparking conversation, her carefree energy, and her confidence shining through every post, Thorne is proving she doesn’t need anyone’s approval to make waves.