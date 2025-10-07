‘Why Was He Trying to Touch Her?’: Dua Lipa Freezes Mid-Moment as Fan Gets Handsy and Security Stepped In Just In Time

Dua Lipa’s concert in Los Angeles took an unexpected turn when an interaction with a fan turned inappropriate while headlining her Radical Optimism tour.

In video clips from the Oct. 4 show at the Kia Forum, the “Levitating” singer was seen smiling and greeting concertgoers when one man’s bold move during a selfie sparked outrage online — and had everyone asking the same question about what really went down.

As Lipa leaned in for a group selfie, multiple videos showed a man in the front row reach behind her back and begin moving his hand down her back toward her rear.

Fortunately, her security guard was alert and immediately intervened, swatting the fan’s hand away before the situation could escalate further.

The moment was captured on video and shared by a fan account on X the following day, quickly racking up more than 4 million views in over a day.

oh my god this is disgusting ugh i’m so sick of these barricade weirdos.. but dua’s security deserves a raise fr pic.twitter.com/8oiTa3W056 — ece 🥬 | fan account (@lipadelrey) October 5, 2025

Despite the brief interruption, Dua maintained her professionalism and continued taking photos with other fans.

Social media erupted with outrage once the video went viral, with fans demanding accountability and praising the security guard’s quick reflexes. One fan captured the almost-groping from a different angle and many who agreed wrote, “Her security did right.”

Another took it further and wrote, “Dua’s security deserves a raise and i hate these weirdos.”

The comments reflected a collective frustration with fans who fail to respect personal boundaries.

The security wasn’t having it. 🤣🤣😭 — SASS¥ⓨ 🌵| 9.11 (@thatsassyboy_) October 6, 2025

“Why was he trying to touch her a— tho,” one person wrote, while another said, “Yeah that security guard moved like a Marvel hero, give that man a bonus haha.”

The sentiment was echoed across platforms, with one user noting, “Fr, they handled it like pros people really need to chill and respect boundaries.”

Unfortunately, Dua Lipa isn’t alone in experiencing wild interaction with fans and being saved by security in the nick of time.

Back in January, she had the ultimate scare after fans snuck into her hotel and waited outside her room. The “New Rules” singer was staying at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Santiago, Chile while filming a commercial, according to The Sun. Security did a clean sweep before she was allowed to enter, upon which they discovered more fans had made it to Dua Lipa’s elevator.

R&B singer Ne-Yo also had an unexpected moment with a fan in a viral video circulating online. While performing his hit song, “Because of You,” last month, a fan chose to hop on stage for his own spotlight moment. Ne-Yo looked confused and frustrated as he mushed the man off the stage and got back to his vocals and two-step while a security guard swooped in to ensure the man exited stage left.

Alicia Keys experienced her own shocking fan moment during her 2022 “Keys II” tour stop at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

While performing “No One” and greeting audience members, a woman grabbed the Grammy winner’s face and kissed her on the cheek. Keys looked visibly stunned but continued performing. She later commented on the viral footage, expressing her disbelief at the fan’s actions during a time when health concerns were still prominent.