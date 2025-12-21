‘Can Dish It But Can’t Take It’: Trump Demands Seth Meyers Be Canned Over Unrelenting Gibes at President, Pressures FCC Chairman to Make a Call

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” could possibly become the next talk show to face an indefinite suspension, or worse. Host Seth Meyers appears to have landed in the No. 1 spot on Donald Trump’s list of television personalities he wants off the air for good. After Jimmy Kimmel, of course.

Meyers, much like comedy pal, has been unrelenting with his jokes that mock the president, members of his administration, and his leadership, and “The Apprentice” showman has had enough.

Donald Trump has FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s support after demanding late-night host Seth Meyers be fired for jokes about his presidency. (Photos: BrendanCarrFF/X, @sethmeyers/Instagram)

In a Nov. 15 Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).”

The rant went on to allege that Meyers was seen “in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his ‘show’ is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!”

The unhinged threat to Meyers and his staff’s jobs arrived two months after “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was benched by ABC for a week over a joke that enraged Trump and MAGA loyalists. The latest meltdown amplifies the ridicule.

seth meyers ain’t new to this he’s true to this 🙂‍↕️ https://t.co/c93GCEvEsL pic.twitter.com/hyp2zfxxR2 — white kate moss (@bailey_s26) November 4, 2025

“Trump can dish it out, but he sure can’t take it. Classic bully. An embarrassment to our country,” read one tweet. A second X user chimed in with, “Nothing says alpha male like a bald, morbidly obese, stinking diaper wearing man who wears more makeup than Dolly Parton.”

At least one person on the president’s side is FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who shared the post calling for Meyers’ firing.

A day prior, Carr shared a photo with 47 as he boasted, “Trump’s policies are unleashing a new wave of growth and innovation in communities across the country.”

In response, countless people demanded he resign. Others reminded him that he once held a different stance on the topic.

In 2022, Carr tweeted, “President Biden is right. Political satire is one of the oldest and most important forms of free speech. It challenges those in power while using humor to draw more people in to the discussion. That’s why people in influential positions have always targeted it for censorship.” Renewed interest in the post includes a reaction that called him a “spineless MAGA coward.”

Spineless MAGA coward — BoserHoes (@BoserHoes) September 18, 2025

Another person asked, “Didn’t you guys try this before? Didn’t work out too well, did it? Jimmy Kimmel came back and to increased ratings.”

Trump previously said the “Saturday Night Live” alum “may be the least talented person to ‘perform’ live in the history of television,” in a Nov. 1 Truth Social post.

The sensitive Republican leader called Meyers “a truly deranged lunatic” as he wondered, “Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? – NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!” He was called “the biggest crybaby” and “the biggest whiner in all of human history” for the emotional rant.

Trump: Seth Meyers of NBC may be the least talented person to “perform” live in the history of television…No talent, no ratings, 100% anti-Trump, which is probably illegal!!!” pic.twitter.com/1NVCFWr28i — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 1, 2025

The late-night host responded to the criticism during a Nov. 3 episode of the show. He told Trump, “You make us talk about what you’re talking about, and then we all sound crazy.”

This summer, in July, CBS canceled “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Fans blamed Trump for the decision. Though he denied any involvement, he celebrated the news and publicly expressed his desire to see Kimmel face the same outcome.