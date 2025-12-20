‘Shows Just How Evil She Is’: Karoline Leavitt’s Facial Expression Draws Viewers to Zoom In — and What They See Makes the Lies Harder to Ignore

If there’s one thing critics of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt are constantly pointing out, it’s that Leavitt has nailed lying down to a science.

She’s constantly repeating President Donald Trump’s political rhetoric and blaming the Biden administration, just like he does, for all the bad news surrounding Trump’s disastrous policies and tanking poll numbers, even though Trump has been in office for almost a year now.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on August 28, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In an appearance on Fox & Friends Dec. 9, an animated and perky Leavitt told one bald-faced lie after another while bobbing up and down and grinning.

Of course, Fox is a friendly place for Trumpsters, and Leavitt’s latest appearance was no different, with host Lawrence Jones tossing her a softball question and setting her up to spew misinformation at best and complete falsehoods at worst.

“This is the president at his best when he’s on the road talking with the American people. What can we anticipate him telling the folks on the road?” Jones asked.

Trump gave a speech in Pennsylvania on Dec. 9, finally acknowledging that his disdain for the “affordability” issues that are worrying so many Americans and sending his approval numbers into the toilet might be important after all.

And Leavitt touches on that in her response, but MAGA opponents say her lies are just too painful to watch.

“President Trump is going to give a positive, economic focused speech where he talks about all that he and his team has done to provide bigger paychecks and lower prices for the American people,” she practically yelled out in glee.

This is patently false. Since Trump took office in January, his policies, especially his tariffs against the entire world, have worsened economic conditions for Americans as the cost of basic necessities, such as food, housing, utilities, and childcare, has jumped faster than stagnant wages for a majority of people.

Trump’s tariffs have also fueled inflation, which rose to 3.1 percent in September from around 2.4 percent when Trump took office in January.

But she continued her gaslighting and even pulled out Trump’s tried and true playbook, blaming his bitter political rival, former President Joe Biden, for the increasing inflation under the Trump administration.

“And don’t forget,” she continued, “a year ago, President Trump inherited the worst inflation crisis in modern American history from the Biden administration. … President Trump and his tremendous economic team have been working to fix it, and they have through a very simple economic formula,” which of course she did not explain, saying Trump would address it in Pennsylvania.

Social media erupted at the falsehoods. “Lies with a smile shows just how evil she is,” Threads user Kimberly Benali declared.

“They truly seem to think that lying with a smile adds credibility,” this poster agreed.

And another pointed out, “Biden’s inflation was a lot lower and he had to pull us out of Trump’s pandemic! Trumps has exceeded it!”

When Trump left office after his first term in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in January of 2021, he left Biden with the worst economy in more than a decade, marked by rising inflation, a growing jobless rate, and persistent economic uncertainty due to COVID-19.

“A YEAR AGO. Please leave Biden and Obama out of your mouth!!!” still another said.

Before heading off to Pennsylvania on Dec. 9 to try to convince Americans his economy is doing better than it is, he told reporters he deserves an “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus” for his efforts on lowering inflation and increasing affordability, according to CNN.

But even a Fox News poll last month found Trump has a growing problem on his hands with 61 percent of Americans saying they disapprove of how the President is managing the economy, CNN reported, and in a CNN/SSRS poll in November, 61 percent also said “Trump’s policies have ’ worsened economic conditions in this country.’” A whopping 72 percent of those surveyed said the economy is in “poor shape.”