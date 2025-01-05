‘She Needs the Money: Critics Claim Aoki Lee Simmons Ran Back to Dad Russell Simmons After Sugar Daddy Breakup and Publicly Blasting Him with Abuse Allegations 

Russell Simmons may have received the best Christmas gift imaginable: A second chance at making amends with at least one of his two daughters.

He shares two daughters with his ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons. To the surprise of many, the Def Jam Recordings co-founder has spent nearly two months in Bali with their youngest daughter, Aoki Lee.

The former music executive relocated to the Indonesian island in 2018. Days into 2025, he shared an Instagram reel of the 22-year-old practicing yoga. The caption on the reflective Jan. 3 post looked back on Russell sharing yogic science books with Aoki and her sister Ming Lee as children in hopes that the teachings would eventually “take shape.”

Fans are shocked to learn Russell Simmons and daughter Aoki Lee have reunited a year after she accused of him emotional abuse. (Photos: @unclerush/Instagram)

In part, Russell wrote, “For over 6 weeks we have practiced daily sometimes 2x a day we have meditated and gone to kirtan sessions where we sing to God and we have been in the company of devotional beings who exude happiness .::all the books were about yoga and conciousness ,the reports they wrote were very thoughtful Yogis say that all the study means nothing w/out effort.”

He said, “Seeing Aoki practice often brings me to tears I’m so proud of her she’s a much better version of me.”

In the comments, one follower agreed, writing, “She’s indeed at this she might just stay in Bali with you forever.” Another person reacted with, “I’m glad y’all have fixed your relationship.”

The father and daughter duo endured a public blow-up in 2023 when Aoki accused the mogul of being emotionally abusive. The Harvard alumna and model tearfully spoke about their challenging dynamic on Instagram Live, even alluding to him being a contributor to her struggles with anxiety.

Furthermore, Aoki shared a since-deleted screenshot from a FaceTime call where her dad seemed furious as she yelled at his youngest daughter.

Kimora Lee herself emotionally broke her silence on the familial rift in an Instagram Live. The Baby Phat co-founder accused her former husband of harassing her for money despite his cutting off their daughters.

The two have been locked in a court battle for years over ownership of more than $40 million in shares of Celsius energy drink stock that Lee used as bond for her ex Tim Leissner in a money laundering and bribery case the former Goldman Sachs banker ultimately entered a guilty plea in.

When the recent Bali reel was reposted by The Jasmine Brand, the comments were less forgiving, as several people stooped as low as to say the reconciliation took place because “she [Aoki] needs the money.”

“She went back her pimp smh,” harshly quipped an Instagram user. A third comment read, “Yes gone and visit daddy out there. we knew he wasn’t coming back to the states so he could end up A couple cells down from Diddy.”

At the time of his relocation, and even now, Russell was named a defendant in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a former colleague.

Online spectators have long believed that he fled to Bali to avoid facing his legal battle and potential jail time. However, he has adamantly pushed back against the theories, even noting that he frequently takes trips to New York and Los Angeles.

Someone else remained focused on Aoki as they wrote, “These rich kids can’t survive on their own. They’re always going to go back to the money.”

In April 2024, the model’s fling with wealthy restaurateur Vittorio Assaf was published by a tabloid. Aoki was photographed kissing the 65-year-old and posing as he snapped photos of her in a bikini on the beach in St. Barts.

Aoki and Kimora both denied that she was ever dating the much older man. When asked about the controversy, Russell told TMZ, “I’m not going to kick and scream about her choices. All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love.”

Russell’s Christmas Day post, where he wrote, “There is no greater gift to a dad then his daughter i can honestly tell you that this is the best Christmas any father could ever have,” may be proof that their missteps in recent years are bygones of the past.

Aoki hasn’t posted on her Instagram account for weeks. Her followers are used to her lengthy chats online where she rants about her lisp, the “dark” modeling industry, which she hinted at quitting after the breakup, and shares other details about her life since living in New York City.

However, she returned on New Year’s Day by posting an ad of her modeling her mother’s Baby Phat brand.