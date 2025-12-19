‘So Sorry You Can’t Rape Me’: White Woman Reveals Her Racist Side After Black Bartender Askes Her to Leave Bar in Viral Video

Innocent Black men are eight times more likely than white men to be wrongfully convicted of sexual assault, according to a 2022 report of the National Registry of Exonerations, so when a racist, drunk white woman accused a Black bartender of wanting to “rape” her, alarm bells went off.

The disturbing exchange was caught on video and begins mid-argument, as an employee rejects the woman’s credit card and sternly tells her, “Do not come back.”

A woman who claimed to be a lawyer went off in a racist tirade against a Black bartender. (Photo: X/I See Racists)

Appearing tipsy and clearly offended, she turned to a Black bartender standing behind the bar counter and said, “Oh, especially you. I will never come back to a n–ger.”

Unfortunately, she didn’t stop there, referring to him as “my little n–ger” before making an outrageous claim: That he wanted to assault her sexually.

“I’m so sorry you can’t rape me,” she told him. “I’m so sorry, the blond hair and blue eyes you can’t rape.” After saying she was going to “take her sweet ass time” to leave — because she was an “attorney” and presumably could legally retaliate — she proceeded to throw her beer in the bartender’s face. She was eventually escorted out. The events that led up to the confrontation are unknown.

‼️BREAKING: Racist white woman accuses black bartender of wanting to “R*PE” her and calls him a slur before getting kicked out of the bar! pic.twitter.com/6WB2mUgTNX — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) December 18, 2025

Uploaded to X on Dec. 17, the video is quickly going viral.

“Karens like her were the reason so many Black men were lynched and tortured,” wrote one person on X. Another viewer wrote, “Stop it. One Black guy tried to talk to you some time ago and you think all Black guys want you. Stop the foolishness.”

U.S. Department of Justice statistics show that most sexual assaults occur between individuals of the same racial background, with 69 percent of violent incidents against white victims committed by white offenders. Yet harmful racist stereotypes of Black men as predators persist.

Many viewers agreed that an attorney who uses vile slurs and holds racist views should be disbarred, and as one put it, “The bartender needs to stop playing and press charges or this behavior will never stop.”