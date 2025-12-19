Odd Man Out: Swingers’ Threesome Ends In Boyfriend’s Fatal Shooting as ‘Playdate’ Goes Wrong In Georgia Apartment

A swingers’ “playdate” between three people at a Georgia apartment over Thanksgiving weekend ended in a fatal shooting, and now, one man involved in the rendezvous has been charged with murder.

According to WTOC, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in Savannah on Nov. 29.

Alfonso Warner (Photo: Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators testified in court that a woman involved in the ménage à trois met the accused shooter, 40-year-old Alfonso Warner, on the website, SDC (Seek, Discover, Connect) Swingers Lifestyle.

“The person she was texting was who she met on a website, which is a swingers’ website,” an investigator said in court. “She had been texting him. She had met up with him before. And she knew his name was Alfonso.”

The woman asked Warner if they could meet up again, but if she could invite her boyfriend, 48-year-old Arthur Gaynor, to make the date a threesome.

“She asked if she could bring what you call a playmate — so basically a friend,” the investigator explained. “He [Warner] said that was OK. And they were basically inside partying, drinking and having a good time.”

The trio met up at 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 29 at Warner’s apartment, but at some point, the woman said her boyfriend felt disrespected and suggested they should leave.

“He’s talking stuff, ‘we should just go, let’s end the party,’” the investigator continued. “So, they decide to put on their clothes, and as they put on their clothes, she advises that Alfonso comes from out of the room and shoots him [Gaynor].”

The tryst ended when Warner shot Gaynor in the stomach, fatally wounding him.

Gaynor’s girlfriend called 911 as she rushed him to the hospital.

She told police about the shooting and used the swingers’ website to help authorities identify the suspect.

“She took it a step further and signed in online to the account where she initially met him and showed me pictures of him,” the investigator said.

Police later arrested Warner at a Red Roof Inn in Bryan County, just outside Savannah, on Dec. 4. He has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

It’s unclear at this time what the motive was for the shooting.