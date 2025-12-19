‘Who Knew?: Billie Eilish’s Curvier Look Has People Zooming In on What Was Hidden Beneath Her Baggy Era

Billie Eilish rarely invites this kind of attention, which is exactly why her latest appearance stopped people mid-scroll. She debuted a new look far from her usual baggy streetwear, and one lingering detail that was noticeably more revealing than anything she’s shown before.

The 24-year-old singer typically leans into baggy streetwear fashion like oversized T-shirts and jackets, wide-legged shorts, and pants.

Billie Eilish pops out in low hanging tank top and gets fans excited. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Spotify)

‘Pathetic’: Billie Eilish Torches Elon Musk’s Hoarded Fortune, He Claps Back with a Jab Nobody Saw Coming

In a new post, the “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” singer appeared to be posing in a kitchen with her hand on her hip. Holding a baby bottle to her mouth, Eilish looked away from the camera as she showed off a navy and white polka dotted tank top that featured a very low neckline. The lower half of her outfit was cropped out of the photo, but it appeared she was wearing a pair of low-rise jeans.

Her friend Lucy Healey shared an Instagram Story of Eilish on Sunday. Healey wrote “happy holidays” in the white elegant font on Instagram above Eilish’s head.

Billie Eilish trades baggy clothes for a plunging polka-dot tank top https://t.co/MohvITgpJ4 pic.twitter.com/2vKdNAhd13 — Page Six (@PageSix) December 16, 2025

Fans were certainly happy in the comments of Page Six’s website.

One person who came across the photo commented, “Nice balloons.” Another individual who felt similar wrote, “Billie is packing double trouble.”

Someone else’s comment hinted that this was the first time they’ve ever seen Eilish’s dressed this way: “Who knew she was actually hot under there?!?” Another said, “Love the girls. Probably droopy though.”

Though she rarely slips on revealing clothes, this wouldn’t be the first time she’s done it and gotten a lot of attention for it.

Back in August, one of Eilish’s fan pages reposted images of her wearing a navy blue bikini in a pool and a pink bikini in separate images.

Her curvy looks in both swimwear sets elicited similar reactions to the ones she got for the photos of her posing for her friend’s IG Story.

But at one time there was a reason why Eilish preferred to loose clothes to curve-hugging skintight ones.

Entering the music scene as a teenager, Eilish used clothes as a shield while battling with insecurities about her body, partially because of comments she received online.

She told Vanity Fair in 2021, “I think that the people around me were more worried about it than I was, because the reason I used to cut myself was because of my body. To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body.”

She also told the publication that she had taken a weight loss pill at age 12.

By 2022 she seemed to be more satisfied with herself — or at least that’s what she said in an interview with Apple Music. She explained that she was eating healthier and prioritizing the gym more, which she said made her feel “so much better as a person.”

But in 2024, she changed her tune a bit. She told NPR’s “Fresh Air,” “I was extremely unhappy and unaware of how unhappy I was. It’s not a fun way to live.”

There haven’t been any recent updates on whether Eilish is feeling more comfortable and confident with her body now. But, hopefully, she is or is on the path to becoming that way.