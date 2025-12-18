‘Make it Quick’: Trump Praises Woman Then Humiliates Her After He Realizes Her Donation Doesn’t Go As Far ‘As It Used to’

Donald Trump made a major political donor the subject of ridicule during the Dec. 16 White House Hanukkah reception. The businessman reminded guests and those who watched the broadcast that his friendship can be bought.

During the event, the Republican shared the spotlight with Miriam Adelson, a key funder of the Preserve America PAC that poured millions into Trump’s 2024 reelection campaign.

(Photo credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Tel Aviv native’s late husband, Sheldon Adelson, built a billion-dollar gambling empire with Las Vegas Sands, a company overseeing resorts, casinos, and other ventures globally, and had a relationship with Trump during his first term as president.

“The Apprentice” boss told attendees, “Miriam gave my campaign, indirectly, indirectly, $250 million. She was No. 1. When somebody can give you $250 million, I think that we should give her the opportunity to say hello.” He then undermined the invitation by adding, “And Miriam, make it quick, ’cause $250 million is not what it used to be.”

He greeted her with a “Hello, darling,” and a kiss on the cheek, telling the crowd that she was an “incredible woman” as Miriam neared the podium. The wealthy donor recalled the time Trump barked, “Miriam, stand up!” at her as he lauded her fierce support for her home country in front of the Israeli Parliament, forcing her to her feet despite enduring physical pain for an undisclosed reason.

Here's Trump praising Miriam Adelson for donating $250,000,000 to his campaign at a White House Hanukkah event tonight.



We live in an oligarchy.





As Trump began to center himself back in front of the microphone, Miriam squeezed in remarks about supporting four more years of his presidency. “She said, ‘Think about it. I’ll give you another $250 million,’” quipped the twice-elected official.

X users joined him in taking snide swings at the Dallas Mavericks owner. “She speaks worse English than Melania,” wrote one user. (Adelson has a pronounced Israeli accent.) A second tweet states, “One senile old woman endorsing a senile old man.” A third reaction reads, “All that money and she can’t even buy a hairbrush?”

Other people zeroed in on the remarks about campaigning for a third term. The Constitution explicitly states that a president can only serve two terms. “The Quid Pro Quo Pres. He doesn’t even know he should hide this. He’s gone,” wrote a detractor. A second naysayer wondered, “It’s not like he can campaign again. I wonder where that money is going to go?”

Billionaire Miriam Adelson said she spoke with criminal defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz and discussed the "legal thing about four more years."

A third person snarked, “A fool and her money are soon parted. Since this is Diaper Donnie’s second term, he can’t run again. I don’t know what he’s ‘campaigning’ for, but it’s illegal,” noting that Miriam’s $250 million could be put to better use than investing in Trump’s political pursuits.

That person continued, “She could actually do a lot of good with is going to waste 250 million dollars to buy a president that can’t run again and will never be in office after his current term (if he makes it). Trump will pocket her hundreds of millions, then s–t on her like he did on Musk.”

Several X users refused to be angered by the prospects of a loophole that would allow Trump have an unprecedented 12-year run as president. They wrote comments like, “Miriam honey, Trump will be lucky to get through the 2026 mid-terms, never mind a third term.”

Trump on Third Term: If you read it, it's pretty clear—I'm not allowed to run. It's too bad.

“He’s compromised, and he’s going to be impeached,” read another comment along the vein of those that are certain the 79-year-old won’t be in the Oval Office for much longer.

Trump has publicly expressed his desire to remain in office, even going as far as to suggest there are “methods” to make it happen. In October, though, he told the press it was “pretty clear” he could not run for a third term. His loyal MAGA base remains hopeful regardless.