‘This Is Unnatural’: Adoption Day Post Showing Black Mother Holding White Baby Draws Heinous, Racist Comments on Social Media

A Black woman faced a barrage of hateful, racist remarks on a social media post showing the day she officially adopted a young white child.

The Facebook post made by family attorney Connie Reguli shows an unidentified Black woman holding a white child while standing next to a judge in a courtroom. The photo was reportedly taken in Rutherford County, Tennessee.

A photo of an adoptive mother holding a baby goes viral. (Photo: Connie Reguli/Facebook)

Many people aimed a volley of derogatory comments at the new family, boldly suggesting that the child would be subjected to an upbringing in an inferior environment.

“Now this little Caucasian baby boy is gonna live a most horrible existence…. He will not grow up in his rightful element, he will now have to fight the hood to survive…this is unnatural in every sense, she will work him till he drops, or kill him with her disgusting culture….and don’t say s*** bcz I am saying what nobody has balls to say…this little white boys future is f***ed….period,” one person commented.

“Makes me sick,” another wrote.

“That kid is asking to be freed. Look closely. He is looking away from the person holding him. I’m not being racist for those of you that are cowardly calling me names on messenger. I’d say this regardless of the color of those involved,” someone else added.

Many people challenged the comments filled with race-based speculation that the woman was not fit to raise a white child. Many shared personal stories about how they were adopted by parents of a different race and were raised in loving homes.

“I am so confused by these comments… are people really mad a baby will have a home?? Because the baby is white and a black women is adopting him???? Yall can’t be serious.”

“I cannot believe the inhumanity in this thread! This baby has a mom. A mom who loves him. That is all that matters.”

“This is precious!!! A sweet baby, with a beautiful woman to call Mommy. That’s exactly what every child needs. If yall have a problem with it because she’s black and he’s white, then yall really need to search your souls and find God.”

“It’s not a problem when white ppl adopt black kids tho.. Idk see what the problem is.. Long as the child taken care of that’s all that matters‼️”