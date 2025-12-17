‘Who’s on the Phone Back There?’: Vanity Fair’s ‘Mugshots’ of Susie Wiles, Karoline Leavitt, JD Vance and Trump Insiders Ignite Chaos — Until Viewers Zoom In on the Backgrounds

The world got an even more unfiltered view of Donald Trump’s administration in a two-part magazine feature. The look inside the White House and at the president’s inner circle left social media in shambles with quotes about the politician speaking retribution, the 2028 presidential race, and more.

The stars of the Dec. 16th exposé are chief of staff Susie Wiles, “The Enforcer”; Vice President JD Vance, “The Heir Apparent”; Secretary of State Marco Rubio, “The Hawk”; U.S. Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, “The Zealot”; and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, “The Mouthpiece.”

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 02: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) speaks during a meeting of his Cabinet in the Cabinet Room of the White House on December 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. A bipartisan Congressional investigation has begun regarding Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s role in ordering U.S. military strikes on small boats in the waters off Venezuela that have killed scores of people, which Hegseth said are intended “to stop lethal drugs, destroy narco-boats and kill the narco-terrorists who are poisoning the American people.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The interview, however, paled in comparison to the jump scare millions experienced upon seeing the cabinet members’ photo shoot. Together, journalist Chris Whipple and photographer Christopher Anderson captured a “portrait of power—and peril” with close-up mugshot-inspired snapshots.

Critics especially rejoiced in shredding Leavitt, Trump’s “little superstar” whose “machine gun lips” were a hot topic. The 28-year-old’s top lip was lined with deep-red spots that looked like sores where filler presumably filled out her otherwise thin pout.

“Those pores, girl. Get some proper skincare. Hatred really ages you!” wrote an IG Threads user.

Critics also zeroed in on a worn spot on the recliner and a stray canister peeking out from the mantle just behind her head.

The savage images of Wiles left just as many people aghast as her unkind words about her colleagues. A heckler snarked, “Not a lip in sight.” Like Leavitt, Wiles was accused of seeking lip fillers as folks zoomed in on the presumed prick marks on her upper lip.

A Vanity Fair follower told the publication, “I need a trigger warning on such an aggressive picture. I just scrolled and screamed.”

Another photo of Wiles standing against a light blue wall with her hands folded in front of her. But all anyone can focus on is the woman on the phone in the background and the light switch positioned in the shot.

“Is that an open bathroom door? With someone talking on the phone next to a toilet?” said one person. Another asked, “Who’s on the phone in the darkened closet?”

The photos didn’t hide a thing, exposing chipped wood molding, visible light switches, blotchy skin, stray whiskers, and a growing list of details viewers couldn’t unsee.

Observers believe the image has a deeper meaning to the public, “It gives Dark dealings in back rooms,” suggested one person. A fourth added, “The person talking on the phone a darkened room speaks volumes about this administration.”

Over the course of 11 conversations published by Vanity Fair, Wiles candidly spoke about things like the real estate mogul’s “alcoholic’s personality,” the VP being a known “conspiracy theorist for a decade,” and Attorney General Pam Bondi’s incompetence while handling the release of the government files.

She claimed the article was a “framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history,” and that “significant context was disregarded” throughout the story. Wiles remained adamant that the attempt to craft a negative narrative about the administration would not “stop our relentless pursuit of Making America Great Again!”

A Trump critic insinuated that the journalistic work summed up cabinet. That individual remarked they are “an entire administration of truly heinous and vile creatures. Repugnant in every way.”

Hilarious. The WH had all the Cabinet members simultaneously put out statements supporting Susie Wiles after the Vanity Fair article came out. pic.twitter.com/sg7AyYNEcZ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 16, 2025

Amid the White House’s outrage, an X user pondered, “Unbelievable what vanity fair let Christopher Anderson do at the White House – really feels like he’s making fun of them, obviously the close up’s are incredible but placing them up against walls this like is wild – have to wonder what the white house thought they were portraying.”

Prior to the articles’ release, the White House orchestrated posts from Republicans condemning the publication’s piece, each of them vehemently expressing support for Wiles.