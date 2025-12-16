‘She Better Run and Hide’: Trump Freezes Mid-Story After Locking Eyes With a Blonde in the Front Row—and What He Has Her Do Next Gets Awkward Fast

Many of Donald Trump’s critics believe the 79-year-old grandfather has a strange obsession with his kids. And his latest speech did nothing to shut down those rumors.

Trump held a Christmas reception at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 14, where he gave a speech sharing tangents about various non-holiday-related topics. Around 20 minutes into his address, he abruptly stopped his prepared remarks to point out a blond woman in the front of the audience who looked very familiar.

President Donald Trump’s relationship with his daughter, Ivanka Trump, is facing scrutiny again after a holiday-themed event at the White House (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

He alleged that the woman resembles his oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, 44, causing him to lose immediate focus and go off script.

“This is the most interesting story … Boy, do you look like Ivanka. Has anyone ever told you that?” Trump asked the White House party attendee. “I’m looking. I’m saying, ‘Is that Ivanka?’ Could you just turn around for the camera?”

Cameras at the back of the room then cut to the smiling woman as she spins for optics.

“Does she look like Ivanka? It’s the most unbelievable thing. So, I didn’t want to take a chance. I say, ‘Is that Ivanka?’ You look just like Ivanka, which is a great compliment, actually.”

Trump: "You look like Ivanka. Has anyone ever told you that? I'm looking,… I'm saying,… Could you turn around? So you wouldn't,… I didn't,… You look like jussst like Ivanka,…. which is a great compliment!"



Creepy AF. 😬 pic.twitter.com/wzvpzObC3S — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) December 14, 2025

Trump’s quotes about Ivanka’s supposed look-alike were met with disgust and ridicule once they spread across the internet. One person on X posted a clip of the exchange with a caption that read, “Creepy AF.”

Other users joined in on sharing their takes on how Trump was completely distracted by the former Ivanka’s assumed doppelgänger. A second person wondered, “This the same dude that said he was such a great Christian earlier today?”

A few went on saying Trump was, “So self-absorbed, inappropriate, and nauseating. Wow.” Specifically, some people pointed out that he requested the female White House guest to do a swirl for him. One person asked, “He has to see the woman’s backside so he can compare her to Ivanka?! WTAF???” But the sentiment most expressed was that any woman should be warned about Trump.

“Some advice for ‘the ladies’, if he ever says that to you…RUN LIKE HELL!” a fourth individual recommended.

Even before winning the presidency, Trump had faced accusations that his relationship with Ivanka was beyond a normal father-daughter connection. An infamous moment from a 2003 appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” has haunted the MAGA leader for years.

“You know who’s one of the great beauties of the world, according to everybody? And I helped create her. Ivanka. My daughter, Ivanka. She’s 6 feet tall, she’s got the best body. She made a lot of money as a model — a tremendous amount,” Trump told Stern, as Politico reported.

Years later, Trump and Ivanka appeared on a 2006 episode of “The View” daytime talk show, which became extremely memorable for the future POTUS praising his child’s physical appearance.

“She does have a very nice figure. I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her,” Trump admitted to the all-female hosts of “The View” and the public watching at home.

During another joint appearance with her father on “The Wendy Williams Show” in 2013, Ivanka was asked to name her favorite things she has in common with the wealthy businessman. She responded at the time, “Either real estate or golf.”

Trump then chimed in to add, “Well, I was going to say s-x, but I can’t relate that to her.” That reply has constantly been used as an example that the father of five regularly behaves inappropriately around women in general.