‘Start the Clock’: Donald Trump’s Top Aide Chilling Comment About the President Sets Off Firing Speculation—But She Says Her Words Were Twisted

President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, in a stunningly candid interview with Vanity Fair dished up the dirt on what she really thinks about Trump and his administration, saying the President “has an alcoholic’s personality” and that Vice President JD Vance did a political 180 to support Trump out of political convenience.

Her comments have set off a firestorm of speculation about whether the so-called “Ice Maiden’s” days are numbered.

U.S. President Donald Trump departs with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles following a roundtable discussion in the State Dining Room of the White House on October 08, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“Wow — White House Chief of staff Susie Wiles did not hold back. 👀Start the clock!” the thetnholler wrote on Threads.

In the jaw-dropping interview, the first female chief of staff said that Trump has “an alcoholic’s personality” and “operates with a view that there’s nothing he can’t do—nothing, zero, nothing.”

Wiles’ father was veteran NFL broadcaster and former football star Pat Summerall, and the top Trump aide said parts of the President’s personality reminded her of her father, who had a drinking problem before finally sobering up 20 years before his 2013 death.

“Some clinical psychologist who knows one million times more than I do will dispute what I’m going to say,” the longtime Trump supporter and his 2024 campaign manager told Vanity Fair. “But high-functioning alcoholics, or alcoholics in general, have exaggerated personalities when they drink. And so I’m a little bit of an expert in big personalities.”

Wiles also revealed shocking opinions about Vance and other members of Trump’s inner circle. She said Vance has been “a conspiracy theorist for a decade” and that his surprising about-face from a “Never Trumper” to a major bootlicker was “sort of political” when he decided to run for Senate in Ohio in 2021.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise defended Wiles and Trump on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” in response to a question about the astonishing Wiles’ interview, admitting that he had not read the article yet.

“I know Susie. She’s the hardest working person up in DC with the hardest working president in America, Donald Trump,” Scalise said.

“By the way, he doesn’t even drink alcohol,” Scalise said, adding that Trump never stops working.

Trump is a well-known teetotaler who has said in interviews over the years that his brother, Fred Trump Jr., was an alcoholic who died at the age of 42 and taught Trump a lesson about drinking.

“I had a great brother who taught me a lesson: Don’t drink,” Trump said in a 2024 interview, according to The Daily Beast. “I would say that if I did drink, I could conceivably be the type of personality that would have — like you — that would have a problem.”

Trump is a well-known Diet Coke addict and reportedly even has a button on his desk that he can push to order a soda whenever he wants.

The longtime Republican Wiles also made startling comments about U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, saying she “completely whiffed” the handling of the Epstein files.

Wiles also said billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk is “an avowed ketamine user and “an odd, odd duck.” She said he was not always “rational” and that he left her “aghast” at times.

Trump Budget Director Russell Vought didn’t escape her scrutiny either. Wiles called him “a right-wing absolute zealot.”

The internet frenzy erupted.

“TaTa Susie. We hardly knew ye… good riddance, I might add,” one Threads user said. “If she were a decent person — that would have been a paragraph from a letter of resignation. They all sh–t talk each other — they’re nothing but a bunch of vipers,” another pointed out.

For her part, Wiles defended herself in a post on X shortly after Vanity Fair published the first of a two-part story on her on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.



Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles) December 16, 2025

She called the article “a disingenuously framed hit piece” and said the “significant context was disregarded and … left out of the story.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made an awkward attempt at sticking up for Wiles in a post on X.

Leavitt claimed Wiles has “helped President Trump achieve the most successful first 11 months in office of any President in American history” and that no one is a “more loyal advisor than Susie.”