‘Play Stupid Games…’: White Cyclist Thought He Could Spit on Black Amazon Worker and Get Away with It But Learned Actions Have Consequences

There’s more to a video showing an older white cyclist with blood streaming down his face than meets the eye.

The caught-on-camera moment depicts the aftermath of a heated confrontation, one where the cyclist allegedly spat on a Black Amazon driver, and immediately regretted that decision when the driver reacted in self-defense.





An Amazon driver claims in a viral video that a cyclist spat in his face. (Photo: X/I See Racists)

David McDonald was delivering packages in Madison, Ohio, when he said an unidentified cyclist approached him and spat on him. Spitting is considered a battery in Ohio, and in many cases, an assault if the victim fears further harm. McDonald reacted by punching the man in the face and later went so far as to explain his reasoning — “that’s the utmost disrespect” — to passersby who began harassing him on the street.

Many viewers, along with McDonald, believe the shocking action was fueled by race.

After McDonald informed the onlookers that he was calling the police on the cyclist, he announced that he was “recording for my safety.”

“Sir, are you going to call the police?” he asked a white dog walker who inserted himself into the situation. “No? OK, that’s what I thought. Anybody want to call the police?” he asked the onlookers, getting no response.

Perhaps to dissuade McDonald from posting the video or making a police report, the dog walker threatened him: “You’re going to lose your job over this.” He then implied the cyclist had nothing to lose, saying, “He doesn’t have a job.”

McDonald stood his ground, responding that he was prioritizing his “self-respect and dignity.”

The video has since gone viral on social media. On December 14, it was posted by the X account, “I Expose Racists & Pedos,” who posed a question to viewers: “What do you think—was this justified?”

The answer was a resounding yes: the vast majority described it as a perfect example of “FAFO.” Most viewers believed spitting was the equivalent of throwing the first punch.

“The Amazon driver is justified. The White man instigated and initiated a physical attack. The driver is not wrong for reacting. And in court, they will look at who instigated,” speculated one person.

Others expressed being fed up with the racist harassment of Black gig workers, and their comments were filled with exasperation.

“Why don’t these people learn to leave Black people alone?” asked one. “I’m glad he beat his ass. Old disrespectful [SOB]…don’t understand the concept of actions and consequences. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. They’re always starting sh*t, then wanna cry victim.”

Another agreed: “The white people attempting to condemn the black man after defending himself when he was assaulted are insufferable.”

For McDonald, who recorded the incident, the video was about accountability and keeping a record, just in case. As he walked away, he called out, “Have a great day,” and shared some sage advice: “He needs to have more self-respect and self-control, and stop condoning that racist ass bullsh*t.”