‘I Thought He Was Dead!’: Georgia Cop Could End Up in Handcuffs After Violent Arrest of Non-Resisting Black Man Goes Viral, Sparking National Backlash

It was obvious to Ms. DeeDee that the young man being detained by a Georgia cop inside a Walmart store was suffering from a mental health crisis and needed help.

But the Lovejoy cop, who had the man’s hands behind his back, picked him up and slammed him to the floor even though the video shows the man was not resisting.

A Georgia cop is under investigation after he was caught on video body slamming a non-resisting man, apparently suffering a mental health crisis, inside a Walmart. (Photos: Ms. DeeDee)

Now the cop is under investigation and may be criminally charged for the incident that took place on the evening of April 25 in the Atlanta suburb. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for apparent head injuries.

“The guy’s eyes rolled back in his head … he was just out of it, and I thought he was dead,” said Ms. DeeDee, the Black woman who recorded the 20-second video, in an interview with Fox 5 Atlanta.

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Ms. DeeDee’s video has since gone viral, showing the man appearing to land on his head, sparking outrage across the country from citizens demanding accountability.

“He don’t even belong in jail, he needs to be in a mental institution,” said Ms. DeeDee while recording the cop approaching the man and placing his hands behind his back.

“See what happens when you don’t protect the children?”

The cop then picked up the man and slammed him to the ground, shocking Ms. DeeDee and several other witnesses.

“Ooh, that’s f_cked up! Oh my god!” she exclaimed after the young man landed on the floor with a loud thud.

It is clear from a portion of Ms. DeeDee’s video included in the Fox 5 Atlanta news report that the victim appears to have said something to the cop that angered him.

“The officer just lifted him up, and to everyone’s surprise, BAM! Slammed him to the ground, and you could hear the impact to the floor,” Ms. DeeDee said.

Atlanta Black Star has requested the incident report along with any potential bodycam video, but the police department has not responded.

‘He Needs to be Prosecuted’

The Lovejoy Police Department has released very little information on the incident, including the name of the cop, the name of the victim, and the reason for his detainment, other than that he was causing a disturbance.

The only information released so far is that the victim is not being charged with a crime and the cop has been placed on administrative leave, which generally means he has been suspended with pay while he is being investigated.

Lovejoy Police Chief Steve Wright told local media he expects the investigation to be completed by Friday, May 1.

“The City of Lovejoy Police Department is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting an incident involving one of its officers at a Walmart location,” stated a press release from the chief’s office.

“The video appears to show an officer engaged in a physical encounter with an individual whose hands appear to be positioned behind his back. The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under review.”

The incident was likely captured on Walmart surveillance video, which police say they are reviewing.

But right now, the only video that has surfaced was recorded by Ms. DeeDee, which was obtained by Atlanta Uncensored and posted on its Instagram page, where it was obvious to viewers that the victim was not resisting.

Many viewers accused the cop of having a short-man complex because he was at least a head shorter than the victim.

“Lock his a– up! He is the criminal, not the person NOT RESISTING!!!” said one commenter.

“I don’t see the guy resisting in the video so I am not sure why the officer felt they need to do that,” said another commenter.

“He needs to be prosecuted and lose his job,” added a third commenter.

“That was a 100% unprofessional way to handle yourself as a law-enforcement officer. It doesn’t matter what he said with his words, his actions did not give you the right to slam him like that with his head hitting the ground.”

The incident once again demonstrates the importance of citizens recording police interactions in public in order to hold officers accountable for their actions.

“I think he should be fired because why bring this energy back?” Ms. DeeDee told local media.