‘It’s Huuuuuge!’: Trump’s Awkward Pants Bulge Sends the Internet Spiraling as His Worn-Out Appearance Fuels Health Questions

The public can’t shake its fixation on the distracting bulge inside of Donald Trump’s pants. His continued silence on the issue has further fueled speculation that the president, 79, has reached a point in life where underwear is swapped for adult diapers.

Rumors of his alleged diaper usage grew from a years-long whisper to roaring speculation when Trump returned to the White House for a second term in January. Theories about his bathroom and hygiene tendencies worsened as people began to observe the awkward folds in his pants, long coat jackets to cover his rump, and, at times, a bag-like protrusion in the area of his crotch.

MOUNT POCONO, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 09: U.S. President Donald Trump departs from the stage after delivering remarks during an event at Mount Airy Casino Resort on December 9, 2025 in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania. Trump discussed his administration’s economic agenda and its efforts to lower the cost of living. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

To online hecklers, the only explanation that satisfies all of the clues is the belief that Trump no longer has full control of his bodily functions. A resurfaced photo of him from a golf outing at Mar-a-Lago does little to end the discourse. The image showed the 79-year-old in a white ball cap, white polo shirt, and pleated black slacks.

His arms hung at either side, and his torso slightly leaned forward in his signature tilted stance. Yet, it is the region below the belt that prompted critics to zoom in.

On IG Threads, a user wrote that the image was an “unedited photo posted by legendary MarALago member & realtor @/realtorvalentina. He likely has a soaked diapie that’s needed changing for days and it’s really drooping now. What else could it be?” Someone else simply stated, “ Whatever it is, it’s huuuuuge!“

The individual was harping over the almost-roll-like bulge near the president’s left pocket. A Trump defender was quick to fire back, “How about something in his pocket. “Just a few extra golf balls from today’s round,” said a second fan.

Someone else suggested that his pants were ill-fitted and created an optical illusion. That person wondered, “Is he losing weight? Is he on Ozempic too like everyone else seems to be these days?”

Countless other social media users were convinced that the businessman’s team had done a botched job of concealing his rumored incontinence. One response states, “An extremely poorly tailored pair of pants trying to disguise a catheter bag.”

Disgusting in so many ways. ⁦⁦@DonaldTrump⁩ Diaper Trump pic.twitter.com/R64wCLdKhr — Lynnelwhite 💙 nhs 🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🌻 (@lynnelwhite) December 14, 2025

The photograph inspired one critic to nickname the elected official “DOZEY DONNY DUMPY PANTS.” “Jesus I cant unsee that,” remarked a third person about the literal sight for sore eyes.

Noel Casler, a comedian and former crew member for “Celebrity Apprentice,” has long claimed that Trump struggles to drop off his waste in the loo.

In a 2020 interview for Prevail, Casler explained that Trump’s “incontinence stems from his decades of stimulant abuse and fast food diet. He pretends he’s the model of physical health, when instead his bodily functions are being dictated by his drug addiction—and he tries to cover it up.”

Noel Casler, who worked on Celebrity Apprentice, reported Donald Trump wears diapers for loose bowels caused by decades of abusing stimulants like Adderall and cocaine. He regularly shits in public. Loudly. Everyone around hears and smells it. See this @MeidasTouch video. https://t.co/Mzc4Y87uy0 pic.twitter.com/cj2xGCUvTc — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) December 13, 2024

More embarrassingly, he alleged that the showman’s struggles were well-known among the show’s team. “The crew nicknamed CA ‘The S—tshow,’ because he would soil himself during tapings, often after flying into a rage and cursing out the Script Dept because he couldn’t read a three-syllable word.”

The real estate developer often boasts that he is passing cognitive tests and wowing doctors with his current state of health.