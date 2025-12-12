‘Fighting for Her Life’: Trump’s Big Ceremony Blows Up Online After Fans Zoom In and Catch a Woman Wrinkling Her Nose Like She Smelled a ‘Diaper’

Donald Trump was delivering a routine White House speech when something behind him grabbed viewers’ attention far more than his rambling in front of a crowd.

His big moment was quickly hijacked by a woman who appeared uncomfortable as she repeatedly switched up her expression in a clip that has everyone hitting replay.

Donna Zajack (L), an attendee who was called by US President Donald Trump to join him on the stage, shares a kiss as he delivers remarks on the economy at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, on December 9, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

‘Distance Herself from Stench’: Trump’s Perfect Walk Fell Apart as Melania Refused to Play Along Cameras Caught the Fake Reaction She Tried to Sell

In a moment filmed during the White House Kennedy Center Awards ceremony, the president awarded the 2025 honorees in the Oval Office on Dec. 6. Among those were Gloria Gaynor, Sylvester Stallone, English actor Michael Crawford, country musician George Strait, and members of the ’70s rock band KISS.

The woman in the video is Monique Frehley, who accepted the award on behalf of her late father, KISS band member Ace Frehley.

A TikTok video set to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “That Smell,” now making the rounds on Threads, shows the president speaking with Frehley positioned behind him among the other honorees. She’s the only one whose face suddenly changes as she continued to raise her lips to her nose— like she caught a “whiff” of something awful and disgusting. The post was captioned, “Old diaper Don did it again,” with a note urging viewers to zoom in on Monique’s face too.

Frehley tried — and failed — to hide her reaction as she glanced over at KISS member Peter Criss, who was standing beside her.

Trump was promptly mocked on social media after the video made the rounds, with one user joking that the president always blames his predecessors, even for someone looking like they smelled something horrendous behind him.

“That wasn’t me, Joe Biden s–t my pants,” one user wrote, while another said, “She’s back there fighting for her life.” A third commenter said her face looked so horrified that “they should pass out N95 masks.”

One clever user called the POTUS the “Pooper in Chief.” Another zoomed in on fellow KISS group member Peter Criss: “Look at the guy over his right shoulder. He looks like he’s going to puke. Disgusting! Make him go to the bathroom before he goes out or wrap him up in something that doesn’t leak or smell.”

Folks on X also chimed in. “Like everything else he touches, Trump turns the Kennedy Center Honors into sh-t.”

By the end of the night, viewers weren’t debating the honorees, the speeches, or the ceremony at all — they were simply trying to figure out what on earth could make a room full of legends look like they’d rather sprint for the nearest exit. And if Trump was hoping for a presidential moment? Well … the internet crowned him something very different.