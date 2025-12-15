‘Blood on Her Hands’: Arkansas Doctor’s Wife and Twin Children Found Dead Day of Final Divorce Hearing; Victim’s Father Blames Judge In Angry Voice Message

Authorities say a 40-year-old woman and her two young children were found shot to death in their Arkansas home at the same time her divorce was being finalized, and family members believe her husband is behind the killings.

Deputies are investigating the shooting deaths of Charity Beallis and her two children after they were found dead in their home in Bonanza, Arkansas, on Dec. 3.

Charity Beallis and her two children were found dead in their Arkansas home. (Photo: Facebook/Netherlands News)

In a news release, the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the home that morning to conduct a welfare check.

When no one answered the door, law enforcement was able to gain entry with the help of two people who were employed at the home.

They found Beallis and her twin children dead with gunshot wounds. Authorities state that both children are approximately 6 years old. Autopsies are being conducted to determine the exact causes of death.

Authorities have yet to identify or arrest any suspects in the case, but the deaths come one day after Beallis’s final divorce hearing with her husband, 56-year-old Dr. Randall Beallis.

According to KFSM, Charity filed for divorce from her husband in March, nearly one month after Dr. Randall Beallis was arrested on charges of domestic violence.

Court documents obtained by local news outlets state that Beallis choked and caused physical harm to his wife in February.

Jail records reveal he was charged with aggravated assault on a family member, third-degree domestic battery, and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

In October, his charges were amended to include only third-degree battery, to which he pleaded guilty. He was given a one-year suspended sentence and was ordered to pay $1,500 in court fees.

The judge overseeing the criminal case also ordered him not to have contact with his wife or any members of her family unless authorized by a valid court order.

In August 2025, Charity Beallis commented on an unrelated KFSM Facebook post, “I’m living this battle right now. I am the victim, yet I’ve been treated like the problem while the criminal — a local doctor — is being shielded by the very system that’s supposed to protect us. I’ve tried to reach Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue, but he won’t even accept a letter from me. My voice, as the victim, has been shut out. This is not just about me — this is about a system that protects offenders and rejects victims. Lives are at stake, including the lives of young children.”

Online court records on the divorce proceedings reveal that the Beallises got married in 2015. They stopped living together in February 2025.

The final divorce hearing took place on Dec. 2. The bodies of Charity and her children were found the day after.

Then, on Dec. 4, an attorney for Dr. Randall Beallis filed a motion to dismiss the divorce case because “the plaintiff passed away.”

Even though Dr. Beallis hasn’t been named as a suspect in the killings, Charity’s family believes he’s the culprit. They say he filed for dismissal to get the property and assets Charity would have received in the divorce.

“Randy Beallis is a powerful and evil man. All he cares about is money and himself,” Charity’s oldest son, John Powell, told KNWA.

“There was nobody else in the world who had any reason to harm her or those babies but him, and that was only for financial gain and for the hatred that he had,” Charity’s father, Randy Powell, added.

The Powells said that Charity fought for months during the divorce to preserve the safety of her children and herself.

“Now all three of them’s dead,” John Powell said, adding that he knows Charity would have fought “tooth and nail” to protect the kids. “I know she went out with a fight.”

“I promise you,” Randy Powell said.

According to local news outlets, the judge presiding over the divorce case has not yet ruled on Dr. Beallis’s motion to dismiss. However, the victim’s father believes the judge is accountable for his daughter’s murder. Twelfth Judicial Circuit Judge Shannon L. Blatt said Randy Powell left a voice message for her after the woman and children’s bodies were discovered, 4029 News reports.

“Specifically, Mr. Powell stated that the Judge might as well have pulled the trigger herself and that the Judge essentially killed his daughter and grandchildren,” according to a letter Blatt wrote to the two attorneys in the case. “Mr. Powell also stated the Court has blood on her hands and asked if the Court was still going to keep him from his grandchildren.”

As for the shooting deaths, deputies say they’re still investigating.

“Search warrants have been written and executed with more search warrants anticipated during the investigation,” deputies wrote. “Interviews have taken place with more anticipated. Information is still being gathered. The investigation is ongoing.”

Homeland Security and the Secret Service have joined the investigation.