‘Release the Video’: Witnesses Say Slain North Carolina Cop Shot Unarmed Black Man First, Yet He’s the One Facing a Murder Charge as Family Pushes Back

Questions are mounting surrounding the deadly shooting of a North Carolina police officer after it was recently revealed that he shot the man accused of his murder.

Benji Martin Jr., 29, is facing murder charges for the shooting death of 59-year-old Officer Roger Smith.

WakeMed campus police officer Roger Smith and Benji Martin Jr. (Photos: Instagram/JusticeforBeni, WakeMed)

According to local news outlets, Smith was working at the WakeMed Garner Healthplex the morning of Nov. 8 when Martin was admitted to the emergency room.

The 29-year-old was suffering a mental health breakdown in the emergency room when staff called security to intervene. At that point, Smith stepped in, but the confrontation somehow escalated into a shooting in which Smith and Martin both suffered gunshot wounds.

Smith died, but Martin survived his injuries.

Martin was unarmed during the incident, but was charged with Smith’s murder, which has become a point of controversy among community members who say that details surrounding what really transpired during the shooting aren’t clear-cut.

Witnesses Recount What Led Up to the Shooting

Martin’s friends spoke out in defense of Martin, telling news outlets that the 29-year-old was suffering tremendous stress in the days before the shooting after his fiancée, who was pregnant with twins, lost one of the babies.

One of Martin’s friends told Unplugged TV that when he rushed Martin to the hospital, Martin was screaming and acting erratically, but wasn’t violent with anyone. When staff members called security, witnesses said they saw Smith grab Martin by the neck with one hand and unholster his firearm with the other.

Martin and Smith struggled with each other, during which Martin pleaded for Smith not to shoot him. Witnesses reported seeing Smith shoot Martin in the stomach, then accidentally shoot himself in the leg. Onlookers said they heard one more round go off, which was the fatal shot to Smith’s chest.

But it’s unclear who exactly fired that round in the struggle.

According to witness accounts, Martin was immediately taken into custody and hauled off to jail, but police headed back to the hospital after Martin passed out. He underwent an hour-long intensive surgery for his wounds.

After he was discharged, he was charged and ordered to remain in jail without bond.

Calls for Release of Surveillance Video

Community members are now demanding that the hospital and local authorities release all security footage to clear up the growing confusion.

“We need to see the videos. Hopefully, they will let it out so we can see when we get past this. We’re asking for the Wake County District Attorney’s office to release the video,” Martin’s father, Benji Martin Sr., told WTVD.

“Benji hurt nobody. He didn’t physically touch the nurses, and when the video comes out, you are going to see that,” Martin’s friend, Sam Hadi, told The News & Observer.

A group called JusticeForBenji launched an online petition asking members of the public to join them in their demands for transparency.

“Benji stands accused of a crime eyewitness account maintains he did not commit. And even if the tapes are less than favorable the only fact right now is he went into a medical facility seeking help never intending to harm anyone … These recordings could hold the truth that confirms Benji’s innocence or guilt. But until this information is made available, it’s impossible to ensure a fair trial or public confidence in the judicial process,” the petition reads.

Wake County District Attorney Lori Freeman stated that her office is working to turn over all investigative material to Martin’s lawyer. Community members hope those materials include the surveillance footage.

“That process takes time and generally starts once the defense attorney has filed a notice of appearance and a request for discovery,” Freeman told WRAL.

Freeman says a judge has to approve the release of the video of the incident to disclose the footage to the public. In North Carolina, a superior court judge has to issue a court order to release law enforcement agency recordings to the public. Attorneys for people involved in the recorded incidents can also petition courts to disclose recordings to the public.

Attorneys for the family of 31-year-old Tyrone Mason had to go through the same process to get police bodycam footage connected to his death released.

Court records show Martin has no prior criminal record.

His friends shared that he graduated from East Carolina University and is an artist and beloved member of the community who “devoted years of his life to dance.”

“Benji is a dancer, performer, and proud graduate of Garner High and East Carolina University, where he danced with passion and brought light to every stage he stepped on,” a GoFundMe page reads. “His joy for life, his kindness, and his ability to make others smile have always been his trademark.”