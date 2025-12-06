‘Must Be Running Out of Money’: Matt Lauer Insiders Floats a TV Comeback After His Drastic Transformation as Fans Reject His Rebrand

Disgraced broadcast journalist Matt Lauer reportedly is exploring a return to media, and the reaction has been anything but subtle.

The former morning-show anchor, once one of the most recognizable faces on television, has spent years out of public view, yet his name still holds weight as he went viral after recently being spotted with a new look.

Lauer’s appearance has now opened the door to a swirl of speculation about his alleged return to daytime TV, prompting rejection from many who remember exactly why he disappeared in the first place.

Not everyone is sold on Matt Lauer’s rumored comeback to explore a new chapter after a scandalous career flop. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Roseanne Barr Eyes Controversial Comeback with MAGA-Themed Comedy Series Years After ‘Planet of the Apes’ Scandal with Obama Staffer

Chatter about his potential comeback has grown louder as sources say Lauer’s been talking to people about reentering the media world “in some capacity,” according to People.

It’s a shift from earlier claims that he wasn’t looking to return, but interest from industry voices — and a recent burst of public attention — seems to have put the possibility back on the table.

In the meantime, Lauer has been rebuilding his life privately, spending time between the Hamptons and New Zealand, while maintaining close relationships with his children and partner, Shamin Abas.

The online pushback was immediate. Page Six followers on Instagram were vehement in their responses to a return to television.

“Um. No thank you,” one person wrote, echoing a sentiment that spread quickly.

Another insisted, “No reason for him to return to the spotlight! Stay where you belong; out of sight.”

FLASHBACK: Matt Lauer touts Obama by claiming people called him "The Savior" and "The Messiah" pic.twitter.com/w9KHv1EBuK — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) December 5, 2025

A third commenter simply added, “The world politely declines.”

Many encouraged him to “Take the “L” Matt,” while others wondered what his motive was for wanting to return to a space he was kicked out of.

“Must be running out of money,” wrote one person, while another said, “No one wants this man back on tv.”

Someone else responded more bluntly, writing, “Someone needs to read the room…NO THANKS, WE’RE GOOD!”

Matt Lauer was a switch https://t.co/WGVwdzMh8O — 💛♍️ (@jaythejewel_) November 14, 2025

Part of the skepticism comes from the very public circumstances surrounding his exit.

His 2017 firing from “Today” followed allegations from former NBC employee Brooke Nevils, who reported that he had harassed her, prompting NBC to terminate him immediately. Multiple women came forward in the aftermath, and while Lauer denied the accusations and insisted any interactions were consensual, the narrative around him never rebounded. The former anchor remained mostly silent, stepping into an isolated life far from the cameras that once defined him.

Yet industry veteran Don Lemon recently suggested that the public may be more open to Lauer than people assume.

During an interview with Hollywood Raw, he predicted the former host could stage a significant return, saying that whenever they’re seen together socially, “everybody loves Matt and everybody flocks to Matt.”

Lemon’s take surprised many, especially as broader conversations about workplace conduct and accountability that he once spoke up about after being ousted at CNN.

Still, between insiders who see Lauer as a storied broadcaster and audiences who have not forgotten his fall from grace, the renewed attention around him has fans buzzing. It ties back to Lauer’s appearance in August, when photographer Elder Ordonez captured him during a dinner outing in Sag Harbor.

Gone was the meticulously styled anchor known for pressed shirts and tailored suits that millions had woken up to for more than two decades.

Instead, Lauer appeared relaxed, dressed in a patterned shirt, white skinny jeans, and bright sneakers. The photo fed a new conversation about where he’s been emotionally and professionally, and whether the version of himself now aligns with any return to the high-gloss world he once dominated.

But rumors of a media comeback continue, even as the public remains split—some curious, many unmoved, and others firmly opposed. The reaction surrounding his potential return mirrors the title’s sentiment: dismissive, sharp, and rooted in long memories.

Two months before his 2017 firing, Lauer’s wife-at the time Annette Roque, had filed for divorce, citing “cruel and inhumane” treatment, though she had previously filed and withdrawn a divorce petition in 2006. The settlement reportedly included Lauer paying Roque a significant settlement.

He is currently dating PR executive Shamin Abas. The two often keep a low profile, despite dating since late 2019, after his divorce was finalized. They recently appeared publicly at events such as Don Lemon’s 2024 wedding.