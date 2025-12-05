‘I Knew Sarah Was Bout It’: Sarah Jakes Admits She ‘Crashed Out’ During What Fans Call ‘a Little Ratchet’ Moment Involving Her Ex-Husband and His New Girlfriend

Sarah Jakes Roberts joined her father, Bishop T.D. Jakes, for a candid episode of his “NXT Chapter” podcast, and she came ready to tell the truth about a moment that nearly changed the trajectory of her life.

What began as an open father–daughter exchange turned into a moment of disbelief when Sarah told a shocking story about her first marriage that led to an arrest and a CPS visit — and even the church and ministry crowd — visibly shaken.

Sarah’s candid story shows how far she’s come from chaos to calling, earning empathy, laughs, and respect along the way. (Photo: Sarahjakesroberts/Instagram)

Sarah described the moment as a wave, telling her father, “Anger was exactly what I was feeling” when she discovered her husband with another woman. She was inside having dinner as a family when she suspected something “strange” going on.

During dinner, she looked out the window and noticed her husband’s car running even though he was upstairs. Curious — and already uneasy — she sneaked outside to check and her suspicion became real: a woman was sitting in his vehicle.

Sarah told her dad she walked up to the car and asked, “What are you doing with my husband?” and the woman replied, “We’re kicking it.”

She then climbed into her own car and went “forward and reverse” into his car “over and over” while the woman was still inside. Sarah’s then-husband then called the police, and she remembered the officer pulling her aside, saying, “What seems to be the problem here, ma’am?” And I go, “Well, my husband brought his girlfriend to our house and I had a problem with that.”

Jakes daughter said instead of arresting her, officers gave her a ticket since kids were inside the home at the time. As for her then-husband, “He drove off with her, literally stayed the night with her, left the next day to go to work.”

That question — and the mention of a possible welfare check — made her realize just how close she had come to losing everything. She chose to then pack up her life with him and their kids and leave.

“Because I knew I was on my way to prison. Either that, I couldn’t afford to keep getting angry like that without risking spending some serious time in prison or losing my children,” she told her dad who then jokingly asked where her rage came from.

“I had a little tad of it myself,” the bishop added.

Although his name was not mentioned during that chat, Sarah was previously married to former NFL linebacker Robert Henson. She married the ex-Washington Redskins player at 19 in 2008, welcomed their daughter in 2009, and announced their divorce in 2012.

Henson is now married to a new woman and has expanded his family, though he has kept his wife’s identity private.

Robert Henson shared a photo of himself and his “wife” at a holiday party. (Photo credit: Robert Henson/X)

While the exact timing of their marriage remains unclear, his original post from 2015 shows a photo of the same woman calling her his “fiancé” in the caption. By 2019, Henson shared a photo of the pair at a holiday party, and referred to her as his “wife.”

A clip of Sarah’s sit-down with dad was reposted on Instagram via Its Onsite’s page, fans immediately flooded the comments with reactions to what many called her “unholy” actions.

Many were shocked, noting how “relatable” Sarah was for having her own testimony of past mistakes that she had to overcome. But others couldn’t fathom that a pastor’s daughter would put up with such “disrespect” from a man or anyone.

One woman wrote, “I had to play it twice… so the man brought his gf to their house and while they were inside?! Idk who’s bolder, him or the dummy he’s riding with. Her dad laughing while she’s admitting to a crime, told us where she got it from.”

Another added, “Like Father like daughter.”

And then came the comment that immediately took off: “Sarah got a touch of crash out!!! She’s my girl righteous and a little ratchet!!!! Reformed I’m sure but she got in er!!!”

Sarah’s willingness to show her unpolished moments also reminded many fans of the time she went viral for an entirely different reason: the day her wig began sliding during a packed sermon at The Potter’s House in 2023.

On “The Breakfast Club,” she explained the moment even further, saying, “I didn’t have a choice. … I was the senior leadership, the person that was present in that room, and so I had to take it off.”

Jakes’ daughter told the hosts she believed that the unplanned moment was a sign she needed to “show up as your full self.” Her father has been navigating a transformative season of his own.

Months earlier, while preaching at The Potter’s House, T.D. Jakes suffered a medical emergency that left him shaky and ultimately transported him to a hospital. He later revealed doctors told him, “You had a massive heart attack.”

The scare pushed him to reassess his workload and health, and by April, he announced he was stepping down as senior pastor and entrusting leadership to Sarah and her current husband, Touré Roberts. They got married after months of dating and celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary last month. In addition to MacKenzie, Sarah has a son from a previous relationship and Touré has three children from a previous marriage. They welcomed their only child together, Ella, in 2016.