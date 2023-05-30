‘When You BOUT IT, BOUT IT, FOR REAL, FOR REAL!!!!!’: Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts Decides to Snatch Off Her Own Wig as the Congregation Watched Her ‘Wig Slipping’

Bishop T. D. Jakes’ daughter Sarah Jakes Roberts, has become a trending topic online after she turned a public hair mishap into a personal testimony.

The businesswoman spoke to a congregation of women at the Potter’s House Church in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, May 28. In a one-hour and 16-minute video shared on T.D. Jakes’ YouTube page, Jakes Roberts delivered a sermon titled “Lock In,” about remaining focused on God’s purpose.

During her word, Pastor Jakes Roberts began speaking on the importance of ignoring the glitz and glamour of the world.

In the middle of explaining why it doesn’t matter what a person looks like, her wig began to slide back, exposing the protective cap underneath to an immense crowd of churchgoers.

Sarah Jakes Roberts receives praise after she rips her wig off during a church sermon. (Pictured: @sarahjakesroberts/Instagram)

Instead of attempting to fix her high ponytail, the 34-year-old snatched her wig off completely and continued preaching her message without missing a beat.

The New York Times bestselling author shared a sped-up video version of her hair mishap on her Instagram page. She admitted that while she loves getting dressed up, her message was much more important than a done-up appearance.

“I’ve always enjoyed getting dressed up and looking my best,” she wrote. “I have also worked really hard to separate my worth and identity from my appearance. I can be fully glam one day and fresh hyperpigmented face the next.”

She continued sharing, “Today I was preaching and I could feel my wig slipping. My message was more important to me than maintaining my appearance so I took it off, locked in, and kept preaching.”



Jakes Roberts then revealed that her action started a domino effect for women who chose to also vulnerably reveal themselves in their natural state.

“Literally, wigs coming off everywhere,” she said. “I can’t even imagine what God is going to do in September when we gather for Woman Evolve.”

Led by Jakes Roberts herself, “Woman Evolve” is a movement created to help a community of modern women of faith as they maneuver through this Earthly world.

She closed her lengthy message by confirming her ability to love Jesus while also being cute, but also stated that once the wigs and makeup are gone she’s still a woman who loves God.

Yesterday I was preaching and my wig slipped. My message was more important than my appearance so I took it off, locked in, & kept preaching.



It’s not what I would’ve chosen. But I know God’s got me. I’m uncovered and covered at the same time. pic.twitter.com/cRLTSjPw0y — Sarah Jakes Roberts (@SJakesRoberts) May 29, 2023

Several commenters rushed to Jakes Roberts’ post, where they praised her for being fearless enough to vulnerably reveal herself in front of several congregants. A few even linked her action back to the overall theme of her sermon.

“The wig coming off was a sermon in itself! If convicted me from focusing so heavily on appearance moreso than alignment!!!! Thank you for always being yourself unapologetically and showing us all the beauty in the imperfections!!!”

“When the message is more important than the image.”

“Gave a whole new meaning to woman thou art loosedtt!!!”

“When You BOUT IT, BOUT IT, FOR REAL, FOR REAL!!!!!”



The above comment referenced T. D. Jakes’ popular book “Woman Thou Art Loosed.” The 1993 story followed a young woman’s journey through abuse, drug addiction and poverty.

In 2004, the novel was turned into a melodramatic film that featured actors Kimberly Elise, Loretta Divine, Clifton Powell and Debbi Morgan.

Jakes also shared a message about his daughter’s actions, stating, “God doesn’t call you because of your appearance.” He went on to say, “It got real during Pastor @SarajJakesRoberts’ message.”

He closed his post by noting that in order to be tuned in with God, one must reflect on who they are inwardly rather than what they look like.

Sarah Jakes Roberts is the first lady and co-pastor at The Potter’s House at One LA x Denver alongside her husband, Touré Roberts.