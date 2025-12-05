‘Slave N—r’: Florida Man Goes on Racist Meltdown at Miami Hotel, Then Takes It Even Further with Cops in a Scene So Chaotic Traffic Literally Stopped

A Florida man accused of going on a drunken, racist tirade at a Miami hotel, causing a scene on the street, then assaulting two police officers, is behind bars.

According to an arrest report obtained by WPLG, 30-year-old Anthony Governale was intoxicated and standing at the entrance of the Palm Tree Club in Miami late Wednesday night, “yelling profanities and racial slurs at one of the employees working at the door at the VIP entrance.”

Anthony Governale (Photo: YouTube screenshot/WSVN)

Authorities say he was heard shouting, “F— you n—r. I got a yellow n—r and a s— n—r.” Police say the final slur is a derogatory term referencing Hispanics.

An off-duty officer escorted Governale off the property, but he only walked on the sidewalk and continued yelling racial slurs, including calling someone a “slave n—r.”

The arrest report states that his “actions caused pedestrians to gather and several vehicles traveling on the (John F.) Kennedy Causeway to stop, creating a public safety hazard and obstructing the normal flow of traffic.”

One cop tried to arrest Governale right there and then, but he ran away.

When the officer and his colleague caught up with Governale, police say he “refused to comply,” flailed his arms and legs, kicked at them, then grabbed one cop’s hair and another officer’s neck.

Police weren’t able to take him into custody until a third officer stunned him with a Taser.

One officer suffered minor injuries, including abrasions and knee injuries, and was treated at the scene by first responders, according to WSVN.

Governale initially refused to identify himself, but his identity was later confirmed through a fingerprint scan.

He was booked into jail on two felony counts, each of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting with violence. He was also charged with misdemeanor resisting without violence and disorderly intoxication.

His bond was set at $12,650.