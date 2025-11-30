‘Wow… They Couldn’t Wait?’: Bruce Willis’ Wife Under Fire After Critics Say Her Latest Decision Looks More Like a Money Grab Than Caregiving

Bruce Willis, 70, and his wife Emma Heming Willis, 47, have faced his declining health from frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in the public eye since 2023. As many would expect, any decision she makes would be in the veteran movie star’s best interest, but her latest move has some questioning her motives.

SHANGHAI, CHINA – NOVEMBER 04: American actor Bruce Willis and his wife American model Emma Heming attend CocoBaba and Ushopal activity on November 4, 2019 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

‘Her Goal All Along’: Bruce Willis Spotted with New Caregiver After His Wife Moved Him Out



On Wednesday, Nov. 26, several outlets reported that the “Die Hard” actor’s wife plans to donate his brain to science once he passes away. Emma revealed the plan in her recent book, ‘The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path,’ stating that the family decided to donate his brain in hopes that specialists can study the effects of FTD more deeply. Willis was first diagnosed with aphasia in the spring of 2022. In early 2023, his family announced that his condition had progressed and he was given a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

The donation will help researchers identify and understand the mutations and effects of the disease. Emma said the decision was made by the entire family, including Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore and his five daughters: Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn.

While some view the family’s decision to turn their painful situation into something that could advance understanding of the disease as admirable, others see it as a sinister move by Emma for financial gain or control of the narrative around his health.

“He’s not even dead yet and this is what we are talking about?,” said one appalled follower after the Instagram account @Spookflix shared the headline.

Another person commented, “Wow, surrounded by vultures. Poor Bruce.”

Several followers criticized Emma’s continued choice to “blab to the press” rather than protect Willis or avoid making such a significant decision while he is still alive.

“And… she’s already planned what she’s spending her inheritances on, where she’s going… what she’s selling, etc.. she’s showing her true colors before he’s even gone. His poor daughters I’ll bet are seething,” said one critic.

And this comment summed up much of the reaction: “They can wait for him to pass Smdh.”

Emma’s openness about Willis’ decline has long faced scrutiny. Along with her memoir, the former model and actress has given several interviews and is candid on social media. While some see her transparency as a practical guide for others navigating a loved one’s diagnosis, critics feel the timing is opportunistic.

Outrage escalated when fans learned Emma had moved him out of their home, saying it was to provide him with top-notch care.

TMZ shared photos of the action-movie icon enjoying an afternoon stroll through Hollywood while holding hands with his caregiver.

As the images circulated, public opinion split over whether Emma’s motives were genuine.

“His wife dumped him off to the care home quick smart. She’s taking real good care of his money, but that was her goal all along shacking up with the rich old dude, just her plan came to fruition faster than planned. That’s called jackpot in the grifter game,” wrote one Daily Mail reader.

Others defended the arrangement and expressed compassion for the actor’s condition.

“Glad he has a caregiver who holds his hand. Touch is important. Looks like he is well taken care of,” one wrote.

The decision to move him out of the home also sparked speculation that Emma is getting him “out of the way” to “live her life” and “move on” before he dies. Many argued that Willis’ financial status would allow for round-the-clock care in his own home. They accused Emma of “milking” her husband’s condition — using his name, story, and suffering to build a brand, sell books, and maintain relevance at a time when he can no longer consent or speak for himself.