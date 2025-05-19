‘I Think Karoline Is Pregnant Again’: Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s Under-the-Radar Look In the Middle East with the President Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

Social media postings of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt continue to draw attention from her supporters and her critics.

One of Leavitt’s recent Instagram photo dumps displayed her overseas journey as part of the political entourage for President Donald Trump.

The 27-year-old Republican joined other Trump administration officials for a four-day trip to the Middle Eastern nations of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posting photos of her wardrobe from her Middle East trip led to mixed reactions on social media. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)



Trump and his representatives visited those predominantly Muslim countries to discuss various political issues, such as the Israel-Hamas conflict, and to strike financial agreements.

Leavitt documented her time in the Middle East by sharing a nine-slide carousel on her personal Instagram page. She showed off her numerous outfits from the excursion.

“Incredible and historic trip to the Middle East with President Trump. It’s clear America is respected again by the world,” Leavitt wrote in her Instagram caption.

She continued, “I am honored to work for this President as he secures peace through strength, on behalf of the greatest country on Earth. Thank you, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE!”

Leavitt’s Instagram comment section filled up with more than 212, likes and over 3,000 responses in just two days. A lot of the replies focused on the failed congressional candidate’s wardrobe.

“Love it, looking amazing. Those outfits are stunning,” as someone else declared, “Yay! Looks fabulous! Lifetime opportunity.”

Meanwhile, one Instagram user reacted to Leavitt’s clothing by suggesting, “I think Caroline is pregnant again.” Another even stated, “Your son needs a sibling.”

But the criticism was not far away.

“Showing women to sleep with rich old men to get better status,” said one unimpressed commenter said about Leavitt’s attire, while another added, “She is Trump’s dirty liar propaganda she won’t last in office like other lies.”

Leavitt became the youngest press secretary in American history when Trump appointed her to the position in January 2025. She often serves as the official spokesperson for the administration.

Her age has also been at the center of social media conversation because of the 32-year age difference between the former college softball player and her 59-year-old husband.

Leavitt married real estate developer Nicholas Riccio in January 2025 in their home state of New Hampshire. The wedding took place right before Trump’s second inauguration on Jan. 20.

The couple has one child together, a boy named Nicholas Robert Riccio, who was born on July 10, 2024. Leavitt usually refers to the newborn as Niko.

Leavitt eventually addressed the gossip surrounding her marriage to a man 32 years her senior. She was asked about the headline-grabbing situation on “The Megyn Kelly Show” in February 2025.

“I met my husband during my congressional campaign. A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband,” Leavitt told fellow Trump-supporting podcaster Megyn Kelly.

The Saint Anselm College graduate added, “It’s a very atypical love story, but he’s incredible. He is my greatest supporter. He’s my best friend. He’s my rock.”

The Leavitt-Riccio family posed for photographs from the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 21. Leavitt celebrated Mother’s Day this year by sharing a message to Niko in an Instagram caption, but Riccio’s absence from the Instagram post became a topic of online speculation.

She did not include Riccio in any of her pictures from her Middle East trip. Her Instagram carousel did have images of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Communications Advisor Margo Martin, and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung.