‘Zoom In On His Eyes’: ‘Obscene’ Photo of Trump Doing What Obama Would Never Do Emerges Amid Outrage Over His Fifth Straight Taxpayer-Funded Golf Weekend

President Donald Trump is facing a fresh wave of public fury after spending yet another weekend golfing at one of his private clubs, marking his fifth consecutive weekend away from the White House as Americans struggle with soaring costs and the fallout from the deadly National Guard shooting in Washington, D.C.

While Trump is back in the White House facing a fresh scandal over a deadly boat strike, he’s spent the past month retreating to his Florida golf clubs weekend after weekend — each getaway racking up roughly $3.4 million in taxpayer-funded travel and security.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 26, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. In his second term, Trump has attended several major sporting events. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

One earlier November video showing his 16-vehicle motorcade pulling into Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach went viral again this week as frustration boiled over.

“Why is he wasting millions of taxpayer dollars at a time when most Americans are struggling to eat and pay their bills?” a viewer asked.

‘He’s Cooked and He Knows It!’: Trump’s White House Name Their Fall Guy — but Hegseth’s Spiteful Post Blew Up the Moment a 20-Second Clip He Forgot About Surfaced

As footage and photos from the last month recirculated, the comparisons to President Barack Obama resurfaced — this time with a new bite.

Trump had attacked Obama relentlessly for playing “a little golf” even during stable periods of his presidency. But Obama’s outings were far cheaper and closer to Washington; Trump’s are frequent, lavish, and designed around his own properties, funneling taxpayer dollars into his private businesses.

“When President Obama was in office all this clown could talk about was President Obama only playing golf,” one user wrote. “Now he’s burning through more taxpayer money than any president ever did.”

But what turned the outrage from simmering to explosive was what came next.

Just one day after Trump publicly announced that 20-year-old National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom had died from the shooting in Washington, D.C., a photo from Mar-a-Lago began spreading across Threads like wildfire.

In the image, Trump is seen dancing, hands lifted, face lit with self-satisfaction under the ballroom chandeliers — while Melania stands beside him with a stern disposition.

“Zoom in on his eyes. He has no soul,” one person wrote. Another asked bluntly, “Is he having a stroke in this picture?”

“He had her killed. Just like the others. You know who I’m talking about. I hate him so much,” another fumed.

Others went further, describing the moment as “un-f*cking-believable” adding, “A 20-year-old woman is dead for no earthly reason — and Trump does his double-jerk-off dance in his gilded palace.”

The photo landed especially hard because of the gravity of the situation he had addressed just hours earlier. Beckstrom had succumbed to her injuries. Her fellow Guardsman, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, remained in critical condition. Trump had expressed outrage publicly — just before disappearing into yet another weekend of golf and private celebrations.

For many Americans, it was the starkest symbol yet of a president completely detached from the pain and anxiety gripping the country.

The broader context only sharpened the criticism, not just for the timing, but the extravagance. New reporting shows Trump has already spent $71 million in taxpayer-funded golf and travel costs during his second term, with projections suggesting that number could hit $300 million if he maintains his current pace. During his first term, he spent $151.5 million.

Trump has repeatedly brushed off questions on affordability, telling Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, “I don’t want to hear about the affordability.” At a White House event, Trump again dismissed the entire issue, calling it a con job by Democrats.

But the affordability crisis remains the No. 1 concern for American voters. More than half of U.S. households — 52% — now can’t afford the basic cost of living in their communities, according to a 2025 Urban Institute analysis. Groceries alone are up 32% since 2019, outpacing wage growth, and national polling shows roughly two-thirds of Americans say inflation is their top financial worry.

For millions struggling to keep up with rent, food, utilities, and insurance, the sight of a president shrugging off affordability concerns while burning through millions in taxpayer dollars felt like a slap in the face.

“He hasn’t missed one weekend of golfing at country clubs. It’s obscene,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Trump is wasting millions because he doesn’t give a sh*t about anyone but himself. He’s using the government as a piggy bank.”

One person captured the sentiment spilling across social media, “Remember when he said that he wouldn’t have time to play golf because he would be to busy working for the American people”