‘Lock Her Up!’: Michigan Woman Dumps Alleged Pickpocket’s Purse on Locker Room Floor and Uncovers a Disturbing Surprise and Then Came the White Tears

Arie Milaun hit a Planet Fitness in Warren, Michigan, for a quick dawn workout, only to return to the locker room and discover her ID, debit card, gift cards, perfume, and even her post-gym cookies had been swiped.

The brazen thief, a white female gymgoer, had allegedly dipped into her Louis Vuitton handbag while she wasn’t looking and even managed to briefly gain the sympathy of a gym employee who came by to investigate.

Black gymgoer catches woman with her debit cards. (Photo: Instagram/bbyarie)

A wild viral video captured the entire scene, including the dramatic moments that Milaun, who goes by “bbyarie” on social media, dumped the contents of the pickpocket’s purse all over the locker room floor and discovered something even more chilling: a stolen ID of another Black woman.

Uploaded to Instagram on November 29, the caption read: “Today I went to the gym on 11 mile and Schoenherr at the a** crack of dawn, trying to get a good workout and get some content for y’all as I returned to the locker room, this big Pillsbury h*e was trying to steal my stuff.”

The footage showed just how confident the alleged thief was, as she attempted to explain her tricks by saying she “switched purses” with her sister. She then claimed “somebody else” was with her, leading to suspicion of an accomplice.

As Milaun flew into a justified rage and rifled through the contents of the white woman’s bags, finding her personal items in the mess, the alleged thief simply said, “I did not do that.” The ID of an unidentified Black woman was discovered in a black pouch, and Milaun’s AirPods, her charging device, and other valuables were scattered across the locker room.

“Get the f**k away from me!” Milaun repeatedly yelled at the stranger. “Now b**ch. I’m being f**king nice right now.”

She continued, “Give me everything you took up out of this b**ch,” referring to her bag. “I knew to get my f**king lock… give me my f**king ID… you went through my wallet b**ch, you took all of the gift cards.”

The commotion prompted a Planet Fitness employee to enter the locker room, and she initially appeared to side with the thief, telling the victim, “Let’s calm down,” as she listened to the white woman’s story.

Commenters were nearly as outraged as Milaun. “Where are the cops??? Lock her up,” exclaimed one. “The fact that she has multiple different IDs in her purse. Yea … call the COPS” read the top comment.

“She could use them for ID theft purposes,” warned another. “Open accounts, file claims, scan the card online to file fraudulent claims for all kinds of benefits.”

Viewers also expressed alarm at how the Planet Fitness employee handled the situation. “Calm down is crazy,” wrote one, followed by, “If the shoe was on the other foot, someone would have went to jail.”

In a follow-up video, Milaun said she called 911 and filed a report with the police, only to learn that the woman had been on their radar. Unfortunately, the suspect left before police arrived at Planet Fitness, and it’s unclear if she was ever arrested.