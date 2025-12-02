‘Here We Go’: Trump Spirals Again Over His Nobel Snub, Complains It’s Not Fair They Keep Changing This One Rule

Donald Trump suspects the Nobel Peace Prize remains out of his reach because the committee keeps moving the goal posts. The 79-year-old implied during a Dec. 2 White House Cabinet meeting that he has repeatedly proved his worthiness, yet his supposed accomplishments in office continue to go unacknowledged with prestige.

The Republican claimed, “Every time I end a war, they say, ‘If President Trump ends that war, he’s going to get the Nobel Prize.’ I end that war — ‘Well, he won’t get it for that war, but if he ever gets it for…’”

Trump boasts that under his administrations, his first term from 2017 to 2021 and current term, eight wars have been ended. The feats, according to him, should have satisfied the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s prize criterion that honors recipients who confer “the greatest benefit to humankind in the field of peace.”

The self-proclaimed “president of peace” continued, “Now they’re saying, ‘If he ever ends the war with Russia and Ukraine, he’s going to get the Nobel Prize.’ What about the other eight wars? India, Pakistan — think of all the wars I ended. I should get the Nobel Prize for every war, but I don’t want to be greedy.”

The prestigious prize was bestowed upon María Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader, in October for being one of the “most extraordinary examples of civilian courage in Latin America,” per the Nobel Committee.

In his Dec. 2 remarks, Trump reiterated his claim that Machado stated he deserved the prize. “That was very nice of her. I appreciate it. Which is true, actually, but I don’t care about that,” he said.

However, his continued whining about the loss suggests otherwise. “He is a very sick man and he will never get the Nobel Peace Prize. He doesn’t understand the concept of peace. He only thinks it’s about stopping wars (which most of them he mentioned didn’t exist),” an anti-Trump commenter tweeted.

The former reality TV star has taken credit for brokering international peace between Serbia and Kosovo, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Thailand and Cambodia, and Egypt and Ethiopia.

Others suspect that Trump’s opining for recognition is fueled by his fixation with former President Barack Obama. “He doesn’t even know what the prize is for. He’s just jealous of Obama,” a critic quipped.

“This dude is so obsessed with Obama that he’s continuing to harp on how he should receive the Nobel Prize. What a clown,” said a second critic, echoing a similar perspective.

The Democratic leader was awarded the prize in 2009 “for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples,” less than a year into his first term as commander in chief.

Trump seemingly braced for the loss when he told the press, “They won’t give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals.” He also said a snub would be a “big insult to our country.”

Elsewhere in the reactions to his latest rant, someone joked, “You know if there was one for incontinence, I’m sure he’d be the front runner.” A running joke amongst critics is that “Diaper Don” relies on adult diapers.

Another person scoffed, “He should get impeachment.” Trump’s résumé of firsts already includes being the oldest person to be sworn in as president and the first president to be impeached twice.