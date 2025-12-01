‘Close In-Case He Need a Quick Diaper Change’: Trump Tried to Show Off, but What Folks Caught as He Strutted Away — Something No Other Golfer Can Do — Sparked New Health Concerns

President Donald J. Trump, 79, spent Thanksgiving weekend doing what he knows best — hitting the golf course

Back in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump showed up at his Trump International Golf Club flanked by a headline-ready trio: pro golfer Brooks Koepka, retired NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, and Fox News’ Bret Baier.

On paper, it looked like another power-player photo op. But online, attention immediately drifted away from the celebrity lineup and locked onto one very specific moment from Trump’s post-swing stroll — and the background detail that immediately turned his power strut into a punchline.

(Photo credit: @RpsAgainstTrump/X)

‘He Might Forget’: Trump’s Golf Outing Has Fans Zooming In on His Body — and the Bold Lettering Across His Chest Has Everyone in Stitches

On Nov. 29, Trump shared a 16-second clip on his Truth Social platform of himself making a short chip shot off a green as a caddie lifts the flag from the hole. His celebratory caption read, “Winning is always nice!”

The Palm Beach Buzz reposted Trump’s golfing video to the outlet’s Instagram page. While the ego-driven politician likely wanted the focus to be on him sinking his shot, some observers were more interested in an object seen in the background of the clip.

“Anyone going to mention the golf cart parked on the green?” an Instagram user asked in the comment section. That question sparked fiery responses as unproven speculation about the need for the vehicle began to run wild.

“Of course, it’s for the handicapped, or recent stroke victims, or dementia-riddled seniors they need to prop up, or those that can’t walk another 20 feet because of the gout or ankle swelling, or just to have it close in case they need to rush to the bathroom for a quick diaper change,” someone suggested.

Another person added, “Pretty sure it’s because he’s on death door and needs all the help he can get.”

A Trump supporter pushed back by replying, “Or for the owner of the golf course who can do whatever he wants, baby!” A critic fired back, “He’s doing whatever he wants for sure. Golfing and ruining your country. Good luck.”

The MAGA chief also caught heat for going golfing again as many Americans are having serious financial troubles this holiday season. One person expressed, “While the country is struggling!! You think people are ‘buzzing’ over how wonderful his chipping is????”

“He’s so miserable he doesn’t even celebrate,” added another commenter, referring to Trump’s in-the-moment, nonchalant reaction to his chip shot.

According to didtrumpgolftoday.com, Trump has spent an estimated 24.4% of his second term on the golf course, costing American taxpayers around $107 million. The Republican politician has only been in office for 10 full months.

Trump brags at length about his golf game during his Thanksgiving call with service members pic.twitter.com/N8jxNeODJy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 28, 2025

Trump has spent years boasting about his golf game. The owner of numerous courses around the world even bragged about his abilities during a Thanksgiving-themed call with members of the U.S. armed services.

In addition, Trump called out his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, to face him in a golf challenge. When a petty officer asked the current president about possibly meeting up with Biden, 83, for a round of golf, Trump answered, “I’d love to.”

He also insisted, “I mean, I’ve invited him, but he doesn’t want to show up. Look, I know a lot about golf. I’ve won 38 club championships, and I don’t get to practice much.”

DJT is not the only member of the immediate Trump family who stepped onto a golf course in a high-profile way in recent months. Trump’s 18-year-old granddaughter, social media personality Kai Trump, had a subpar LPGA Tour debut in November.

The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump shot a dismal 18-over 158 over two rounds in The Annika golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. Kai’s poor performance — her tournament was effectively over after her first-round 83 — caused her to miss the cut and finish in last place by five strokes in the 108-player field.

In November, Kai claimed she sought advice from 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, the legendary golfer who is presently dating her mother. Woods’ vague suggestion to “have fun” could be viewed, in hindsight, as him having a reasonably low expectation for the amateur golfer’s first appearance in an LPGA tournament.

Meanwhile, Palm Beach area residents should expect to see Trump back in the town before the end of 2025. He has made his Trump International Golf Club and Mar-a-Lago resort regular stomping grounds since returning to the presidency in January.