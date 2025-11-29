‘Oh My God, I Got That on Video’: After Bragging About His ‘Elite’ Golf Game, Trump’s Next Swing Gets Caught on Camera — and Viewers Are In Stitches

Donald Trump has never been shy about bragging about what he believes are his elite life talents, with golf proudly at the top of the list. He often frames himself as a natural on the course and treats every round like proof of his supposed athletic gift.

But that self-styled image took an unexpected hit after one fan’s post turned the president’s boasts into a viral punchline.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House on November 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump visited Joint Base Andrews in Prince Georges County Maryland to tour the golf course located on the base. (Photo by John McDonnell/Getty Images)

‘He Didn’t Even Read One Page’: Donald Trump’s Attempt to Brag About a Book Backfires as Fans Catch Him in the Most Embarrassing Way

It wasn’t just Trump’s presence that fueled the now viral footage, it was how off the contact, flight, and form seemed compared to the polished game he usually describes.

For viewers, the contrast between his self-praise and what they saw on screen became the entire storyline. Then came the voice behind the camera.

“Oh, He shanked it! Oh my God, I got that on video. Oh f—king idiot!” the recorder yelled as the ball veered sideways.

That burst of shock became the soundtrack of the upload and set off a wave of online commentary. One person wrote, “Spoiler alert: his golf game sucks as much as his presidency.”

“It takes a ‘special’ person to play a game and cheat yourself. His ball will likely be dropped on the green and he’ll be like, ‘ah hahh I knew it was a good shot!’” a scolder said.

Another insisted, “He cheats and will give himself a good score every time.”

Instead of admitting his harmful tariffs are based on faulty data, Trump posted video of himself golfing pic.twitter.com/wJUQBlr5TB — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 6, 2025

Others jumped on his past remarks: “He just admitted to being a scratch golfer, and winning 38 club championships. He is just making up [stuff] all day long.”

Another viewer joked, “He almost made the ball go backwards! What’s a putz.”

And one more added, “His Granddaughter inherited his golf skills,” which prompted someone to ask if Kai Trump also “cheats,” only for another user to reply that being a “Trump” answers that on its own.

The internet moment landed after Trump’s Thanksgiving brag about his performance on the course. During a holiday call with service members, he claimed he’d invited former president Joe Biden to a golf match and boasted that he recently won a club championship against a much younger opponent.

Trump has described himself as “right around scratch or better,” even crediting himself with wins he claimed came without practice. The clip reignited long-standing doubts about his golf credibility, as his low handicap and selective score reporting continue to raise eyebrows — and for critics, the tee-box miss became fresh proof that his numbers and narratives don’t quite line up.

Back in 2019, the pattern was already visible enough to inspire a book, “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump,” which explored why seasoned players doubted the legitimacy of many of his golf stories.

The book argued that his posted handicaps, championship totals, and carefully chosen scores didn’t match the shots observers watched with their own eyes.

Professional golfers and caddies who had seen Trump play were quoted as saying, “He’s more like a 10 or 12 [handicap],” pushing back on his claims of being a low-single-digit player.

Trump is once again bragging about his 38 golf championships. Just so we’re clear, this is his game: pic.twitter.com/n4AOMvA0pQ — Warren (@swd2) November 28, 2025

Now, with a fresh video spreading online, many say the clip fits neatly into the book’s concerns, reinforcing the idea that his golf reputation is more myth than measurement.

At the same time, Trump’s granddaughter Kai is fresh from navigating her own rough moment on the greens.

18-year-old Kai, playing The Annika on a sponsor’s exemption, opened with a 13-over 83 and finished last in the 108-player field. She admitted after the loss that she was “more nervous than I expected,” explaining that she hit “a lot of good shots just to the wrong spots.”

Although Trump has appeared in her golf vlogs before, he didn’t attend this event. She said he still encouraged her beforehand, telling her to relax and enjoy the opportunity.

The miss, the commentary, and the timing all blended into one big internet moment — one that turned a single swing into a full day of discussion.