‘Bet He Wants That Pic Burnt’: Trump Brags He’s ‘Hotter Than Ever,’ But the Photos Tell a Different Story That Even Karoline Leavitt Won’t Be Able to Defend

A clip of Donald Trump bragging about his appearance in front of a crowd in the Bronx, New York, has fans and foes revisiting his past comments about his looks.

Trump has always had a grandiose opinion of himself and has even lied about his height and weight in the past. The president is no less reserved in the video, and it has people on social media bringing the receipts about his remarks comparing his looks to athletes and past presidents alike.

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on Making Health Technology Great Again at the White House in Washington, D.C. on July 30, 2025. Joined by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and David O. Sacks, Chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, the event highlights the administration’s push to innovate and advance healthcare technologies across the nation. The gathering focuses on policies designed to improve medical research, digital health solutions, and public access to cutting-edge treatments. This initiative aims to strengthen the healthcare sector through technology-driven reforms, emphasizing both patient outcomes and economic growth. (Photo by Andrew Thomas / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by ANDREW THOMAS/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Ain’t No Way’: Donald Trump Claims the Same Height and Weight as This Pro Athlete, But the Photos Tell a Completely Different Story



In a video shared on X from last year, Trump went on to ramble about the timeline of his perceived hotness in front of the Bronx crowd.

“I was sort of like, a hot guy,” Trump boasted to the Bronx crowd. “I was hot as a pistol. I think I was hotter than I am now, and I became president, okay? I don’t know. I said to somebody, ‘Was I hotter before or hotter now?’ I don’t know.”

“Who the hell knows? Who the hell knows? Who the hell cares?” he added. “Right?”

The rant has people giving their own unfiltered opinions on the president’s looks, and folks did not mince words after viewing the clip.

One fan shared the clip on Threads with the caption, “It’s known as ‘reverse body dysmorphia.’ The term for those who perceive their appearance as better than it is,” which promted another to reply, “It’s called delusional narcissism.”

Trump: “I was sort of like a hot guy. I was hot as a pistol. I think I was hotter than I am now and I became president. Okay. I don't know. I said to somebody, was I hotter before or hotter now? I don't know.” (May 2024)pic.twitter.com/0o7eMFDvM1 — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) November 9, 2025

Several comments echoed one X user, stating he looked like “A steaming turd of equine excrement, swaddled in a rancid, eye-watering fart.”

One reader remarked on Trump’s mental health instead. “I know one thing, Trump is way crazier now and he was pretty crazy then.”

Another Threads user brought up former President Joe Biden — whom the 79-year-old Trump once called an “ugly person” in a Truth Social rant — and posted side-by-side photos of both men in their younger years. Biden appeared youthful and stylish in a deep red short-sleeve button-down, while Trump sported a baby-blue blazer over a red cotton polo that fans called an unfortunate fashion choice.

The post was captioned, ‘Trump: ‘I was hotter than a pistol’ . . . ‘Joe Biden is ugly.'”

After seeing the pictures of Trump, one reader joked, “Bwahahahahahahaha. Bet he wants that pic burnt.”

The twice-impeached president called Biden “ugly” on Truth Social back in October while claiming that he was also a “criminal” anf “failure.”

“He is a CRIMINAL AND SHOULD BE IN JAIL. A MAJOR LOWLIFE AND FAILURE. An ugly person, both inside and out! I beat him badly, and love watching him squirm now.”

Trump’s obsession with himself was blatant in a White House report earlier this year, where he claimed that his weight was 224 pounds and 6’3.” and social media users called foul. One user noted that former NFL star Kam Chancellor is reportedly about 6’3′ and 230 pounds, and they shared pictures to compare the athlete and the POTUS.

Most of Trump’s lies are abhorrent but I’d forgotten how funny the “annual physical” ones were. Yeah man, 6’3”, 224lbs. About the same stats as DK Metcalf here. Got it. pic.twitter.com/SrubafDu0c — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) April 13, 2025

“Kam Chancellor 6’3′ and 230 pounds, more than Trump claims. Really, they are the same size.” But according to Trump, he’s “hot as a pistol!”