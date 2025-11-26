Feds Reveal Chilling Prep Work Behind Plot by Two White Men to Seize a Haitian Island — Kill Every Man and Claim the Women and Children for Their Own

Federal authorities shared details about a disturbing case out of Texas where two men were allegedly planning to travel to a small Haitian island, murder every man, and then kidnap all the women and children to keep as sex slaves.

A federal grand jury charged 21-year-old Gavin Rivers Weisenburg and 20-year-old Tanner Christopher Thomas with conspiracy to murder, maim, or kidnap in a foreign country and production of child pornography.

Two Texas men hit with federal charges after invasion plot uncovered. (Credit: KOMO News Screengrab)

According to the Justice Department, Weisenburg and Thomas planned to “recruit and lead an unlawful expeditionary force to the Island of Gonave for the purpose of carrying out their rape fantasies.”

The pair started orchestrating their plan in August 2024 and spent nearly a year making preparations to carry out the invasion.

As part of their plot, prosecutors say they planned to purchase a sailboat, firearms, and ammunition, then recruit people from a homeless population in Washington, D.C., to serve as a mercenary force.

With the group they assembled, they would invade Gonâve Island, stage a coup d’etat, then murder all of the men so they could turn all of the women and children into their sex slaves, according to federal prosecutors.

The Caribbean island is located roughly 30 miles northwest of Port-au-Prince and is populated by approximately 100,000 people. According to La Gonâve Haiti Partners, the island is only accessible by boat or aircraft.

Not only did Weisenburg and Thomas perform concerted recruitment efforts to ensure their plan succeeded, but they also learned the Haitian Creole language, researched schools to enroll in that would equip them with skills to execute the invasion, and drafted operational and logistical plans.

Weisenburg enrolled in a fire academy, while Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Air Force to learn skills that would contribute to the attack.

Officials say both men also produced child pornography in a related count in the indictment.

They could face life in federal prison if they’re convicted of the charges connected to the invasion conspiracy. If they’re found guilty of the child porn charges, they could be sentenced to an additional 15 to 30 years.