‘This Has Me CRYING!’: White Woman Completely Spirals at Airport Over Delays, Then Viewers Spot a Black Man’s Reaction In the Background and Lost It

The chaos of Thanksgiving travel hit a boiling point this week when one entitled passenger unleashed a shocking, five-alarm meltdown at a Southwest Airlines counter.

News of being bumped from her flight triggered a dramatic spiral so severe, the sheer spectacle made the incident instantly viral — though it was the priceless reaction of a Black man watching in the background that truly broke the internet.

Woman melts down at airport. (Credit: UnacceptableTay TikTok)

The video of the woman verbally attacking a Southwest employee at Denver International Airport has amassed 2.7 million views since it was posted to TikTok on Nov. 21.

We’ve all been there: stuck in the airport when your flight is delayed or cancelled. But for this woman, an inconvenience turned into a full-fledged freak-out, as she became increasingly unhinged. Directing her ire at a hapless check-in attendant, she yelled, “Get sued, b—h,” before launching into a tirade.

The woman can be seen holding up her phone to film the employee as she peppered her with questions about why she couldn’t board. It’s not clear if she was barred from the flight for her behavior or if the flight was simply overbooked.

“How dare you treat me this way! How dare you! Who are you, I’d ask you? Why is our plane late? Why are not we boarding? Can you tell me that I can’t board now?” she shrieked at the now-shaking employee before turning to the waiting area of weary travelers. “Where’s the camera? Roll it back, please! Come breathalyze me, please!”

“Where are they?” she yelled, referring to security. ‘This is not OK! This is not Ok!” she continued.

She soon got her wish when airport security came and allegedly hauled her away, though it’s unconfirmed if any alcohol was involved. It appeared from the video that she wasn’t expecting to be detained, as she waved to the guards as they approached, but a caption on the original clip, uploaded to TikTok by “unacceptabletay,” read, “The cops took her away lmao.”

This year, AAA predicts 81.8 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home during the holiday rush, from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, the highest number ever to hit the road. And all it takes is one meltdown to throw people’s plans into chaos.

As for her fellow travelers who witnessed the scene? They erupted in cheers and applause as she was escorted off.

Viewers online had a field day at the meltdown. “why she doing slam poetry,” asked one viewer mocking her use of Shakespearean-style English.

““Do you guys feel safe!?” Faintly in the distance, “…no”” joked another. But the star of the show was a Black man spotted in the background looking thoroughly unimpressed by the fracas. One viewer captured the perfect screenshot that sent overs in a frenzy.

With comments from, “this has me CRYING! and “I was looking for this because his face sent me”