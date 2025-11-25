‘You Know It’s Bad’: Viral Clip Exposes the Biggest Lie Trump’s Own Handlers Are Feeding Him — Even Fox News Can’t Keep Up the Charade As MAGA Crumbles

President Donald Trump has spent weeks bragging about “record” numbers — but a viral clip now has critics saying the biggest lie in Washington isn’t coming from Trump himself, but from the people around him who are feeding him fantasy data to keep him calm.

The tipping point came during a tense CNN interview when National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett was pressed about Trump’s relentless claims that the economy is booming and that voters are thrilled with his handling of prices. But instead of defending the numbers, Hassett declared he was “sure” inflation was the reason Trump “won in a landslide.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks alongside Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett during a press availability in the Oval Office of the White House on September 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Host Jake Tapper pushed back hard, citing multiple reputable polls showing Trump underwater on economic confidence — polls the president had dismissed in recent weeks as “FAKE.”

The exchange blew up further when Tapper confronted Hassett with Trump’s latest claim on Truth Social: “I HAVE JUST GOTTEN THE HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS OF MY POLITICAL CAREER! … While my great work on the economy has not yet been fully appreciated, it will be! Things are really Rockin’”

🚨BREAKING: Trump says he just got the HIGHEST poll numbers of his career.



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4VeFlczU93 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) November 22, 2025

But major national surveys show the opposite — voters are struggling, most say Trump is making affordability worse, and support for his economic leadership is cratering.

When Tapper asked whether Trump is simply not being told the truth, Hassett stumbled and gave an answer so slippery that viewers instantly concluded Trump’s inner circle is shielding him from reality — or flat-out lying to him about how much trouble he’s really in.

“I’m not the poll expert… but the people that are are briefing the president all the time.”

It was all viewers needed.

“So they’re lying to him… I wondered if Trump was gaslighting us — turns out the people briefing him are lying to him,” one viewer wrote on Threads.

Another added, “Either those people lie to him 24/7, or Trump is a pathological liar. Or both.”

Others zeroed in on Hassett’s expression. “The permanent smirk on his face shows how much he’s always lying,” a viewer wrote. Another said, “Trump DID NOT win in a landslide. Hassett has the gaslighting grin down to a fine art.”

As one person summed up, “You know it’s bad when the media starts to push back against his fake popularity.”

And just when Trump needed an ally: Fox News made it worse.

Late Friday, Fox released its own polling — and it was brutal. Bret Baier walked through the data on air, emphasizing that affordability remains voters’ top concern, contradicting Trump’s frequent assertion that prices are “way down.”

A majority of Americans rated the economy negatively, with 60 percent saying they’re struggling and 76 percent saying national conditions are poor.

Even more damaging, more voters said Trump is worsening economic conditions than improving them. The numbers directly undercut Trump’s repeated claim that the country is “rockin’” economically and that concerns about affordability were “a con job by the Democrats.”

The figures marked Trump’s lowest economic approval rating of his second term, with only 38 percent saying he is improving economic conditions and a plurality saying he is making them worse.

The clips instantly began circulating.

“Who paid them to say that? They jump ship from Trump???” one shocked viewer wrote.

“This made me smile in a messed up way — Fox can’t help but show the truth,” another said.

Others said Fox’s move proves the reality is even uglier behind the scenes. “Surprised they’d be even slightly honest, which means the reality is even more negative,” one Threads user wrote. “And it’s just going to continue to get worse.”

The viral moment — Hassett stumbling as Tapper questioned whether Trump is being fed rigged or selectively filtered information — collided with Fox News unintentionally confirming the worst possible narrative for Trump: the lie isn’t holding anymore.

“MAGA isn’t going to know what to do with this information. They’ll probably just short-circuit,” one viewer joked.

Another wrote, “Rabid mouth-foamers just lost their teeth AND their minds screaming ‘It’s BIDEN’S fault!!’ at their TVs.”

The polling contradiction reopened a moment from earlier this month, when Laura Ingraham pressed Trump on voter concerns about affordability. Trump repeatedly brushed her off — at one point literally telling her “Shhhhhh” — insisting the issue didn’t matter and that the media was lying.

Trump on affordability: It’s a con job. Costs are way down.



Ingraham: So you are saying voters are misperceiving how they feel? pic.twitter.com/Cs8s4UBoqM — Acyn (@Acyn) November 11, 2025

Behind the scenes, officials have scrambled to reframe the situation, pointing to holiday discounts and cherry-picked examples of lower costs. Trump even celebrated a Walmart Thanksgiving promotion online, falsely declaring the affordability issue “DEAD.” Economists countered that items were cheaper only because fewer items were included — and that grocery and gas prices remain elevated.

And that concern exploded again after GOP Vice President J.D. Vance publicly broke from Trump’s economic narrative.

At a stop in Cincinnati on November 21, Vance fielded voter complaints about stubbornly high prices, and in a moment that spread rapidly online, he conceded, “We get it — there’s a lot of work to do.” He went further, acknowledging the frustration families feel and urging the administration to “take this seriously.”