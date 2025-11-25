‘Eat the Mom Up!’: Mob of Children Savagely Attack Maryland Mom and Her Daughter, Dragging, Punching, and Taunting Her on Camera

Only days after a Chicago mother and her young son were attacked by a group of school children, a Maryland mother’s story is spreading online and sparking outrage after she and her daughters were also brutally beaten by a large group of teenage students.

LaKesha Graves said the attack happened last month in Cambridge, Maryland, at a school bus stop. On a GoFundMe page, she wrote that the assailants were a band of students who “intentionally rode the wrong bus to assault” her daughters.

A viral video shows a group of girls attacking a mother and daughter. (Photo: Instagram/coachlakeshagraves)

She posted footage of the attack on Instagram, showing students ranging in ages from 11 to 15 who ganged up on her family.

When Graves advised the children to go home and told one of her daughters to get in the car, they immediately surrounded her daughter and began punching her.

The mother tried to stop the kids, but only ended up getting caught up in the attack. The children are seen pummeling her and forcefully dragging her by her hair.

“And then a 12-year-old rushes me, and then her friends follow up, and the boy punches my daughter in her face twice. And, you know, from there you see them dragging me across the field by my hair,” Graves told WMDT.

One child recording the violence encourages the other kids to continue the attack, yelling, “Eat her up! Eat the mom up!”

Graves said of the children involved in the assault, four who are 13 and older were referred to a Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) program called Children In Need of Supervision (CINS).

Six other kids who were also involved are too young to be issued a referral.

The parents won’t be charged, according to Graves, but will be required to support the children referred to DJS.

“I was I was flabbergasted that children would even approach an adult, let alone assault them. I was not expecting that in any way, shape or form,” Graves said.

The mother said she’s spoken to school and city leaders, including Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd and Dorchester County Superintendent Dr. Jymil Thompson, in the hopes they will take action to address the violence.

She has since taken her daughters out of school and launched a GoFundMe to raise donations for legal fees and to pay for mental health services. On the fundraising page, she explained that she wants to pursue another route to hold the children accountable.

“In my state, the laws are so relaxed for juveniles that we are subjected to these acts with little to no recourse or consequences for the children. The most effective way to resolve this is legally. Unfortunately, I can’t do that on my own,” Graves wrote. “I am a single mother in the last phase of my dissertation to earn my Doctorate. I work, pay my taxes, and mind my business. I raise my children the right way. Unfortunately, on this day, being a law-abiding citizen did not work in my favor.”

Another similar attack in Chicago drew national headlines after Corshawnda Hatter and her 9-year-old son were beaten by a large group of young students, landing the mother and her son in the hospital with serious injuries.

The assault drew intense backlash from community members who demanded that local leaders take action to hold the children and their parents accountable.