‘Haters Will Say This Isn’t Me’: Elon Musk Debuts Shocking Weight Loss Transformation Weeks After He Was Mocked for Being ‘Built Like an Autopsy’

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, celebrated Christmas by showing off his new figure on his self-owned X social media platform.

On Dec. 25, Musk shared a photo of himself wearing a red and white Santa Claus costume. The 53-year-old SpaceX CEO posed in front of a Christmas tree and gift-wrapped presents.

“Ozempic Santa,” Musk captioned his holiday-themed picture. That tweet amassed more than 528,000 likes and 59 million views.

Musk later added, “Like Cocaine Bear, but Santa and Ozempic!” He returned to the app to tweet, “Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn’t have the same ring to it.”

Elon Musk listens as President-elect Donald Trump addresses a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on Nov 13, 2024, in Washington. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

It is unclear if the billionaire actually used the weight-loss drugs Ozempic or Mounjaro in recent weeks or if he was just trolling his 209 million X followers.

In either case, there was a lot of conversation on social media about Musk teasing people who were taking the medical route to lose pounds.

“Nobody needs drugs to lose weight,” one person posted. A fan wrote, “Love the Santa picture! Hate the Ozempic reference.”

A third person tweeted, “When we got up we ate some sort of breakfast and went outside. Everything we did was exercise. Today, people, to include kids, get out of bed, get on X, FB whatever, and rarely leave the house.”

“BRUH! I can’t have a skinny Santa. That’s like trusting an anorexic chef,” another X user joked. A Musk critic declared, “And my Christmas spirit is suddenly ruined.”

Another tweet read, “He can take part in the Grinch look-alike contest, there is a high probability that he will win.”

Musk later returned with another tweet about his physique, this time accompanied by a photoshopped image of his face on a bodybuilder’s frame. “Haters will say this isn’t me,” he wrote.

Haters will say this isn’t me pic.twitter.com/uvgC0VNIOC — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) December 26, 2024

Musk’s assumed body transformation comes after the South Africa-born businessman faced widespread mockery online for his “dad body” physique.

In Nov. 2024, Musk tweeted multiple physically-enhanced, AI-generated images of himself. Other X users began tweeting non-AI-generated images that showed him in a less flattering light.

Countless internet jokesters clowned Musk by suggesting he was built like an “autopsy,” a “washing machine,” a “deep breath,” and a “pigeon chest.”

He always posts AI pictures of himself because he actually looks like this pic.twitter.com/MnAb3DBDqi — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 10, 2024

In 2024, Musk’s public profile went from being the wealthiest person on the planet to also being one of the most influential political figures in modern America.

The big-money Republican backer gave a reported $277 million in donations to the 2024 Donald Trump presidential campaign and other GOP candidates, per CBS News.

Trump tapped Musk to lead the newly announced Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the next administration that begins on Jan. 20, 2025.

Watching Vivek, Elon and Sacks try to explain their rationale about importing foreign born talent, to the America First morons, has been absolutely glorious.



The slack jawed MAGA crowd really thinks that you can take uneducated white dudes and train them to become engineers. 🫠 pic.twitter.com/dC4vv90j5G — Carlos Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) December 26, 2024

Before officially launching DOGE, there is already tension growing between Musk and Trump’s right-wing MAGA base.

Musk and other high-tech billionaires support the H-1B work visas for immigrants, while many MAGA loyalists see the program as betraying their “America First” agenda.

According to Newsweek, Musk came to the United States on a J-1 academic visa that he claims transitioned into an H-1B visa. He transferred from Canada’s Queen’s University to the University of Pennsylvania in 1992 for his junior year.