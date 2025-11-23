‘What an Absolute Disgrace’: Trump’s Strange Flex About His Path to President Leaves the Audience in Stitches, But Social Media Sets Him Straight

President Donald Trump was basking in the limelight while delivering the keynote address at the McDonald’s Impact Summit in Washington on Monday. The president reveled in speaking to the leaders and franchise owners of his favorite fast-food restaurant, surely a bucket list dream for the president.

Trump used the opportunity and his love for McDonald’s to insist he’s bringing prices down and making staples more affordable. He touted his efforts “to eliminate various taxes, loosen regulations and increase investments to bolster the economy,” according to USA Today.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the signing ceremony for the “Fostering the Future” executive order in the East Room of the White House on November 13, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

But the speech was marked by moments of incoherent ramblings, with Trump even appearing to slur his words at times. And of course, what would a Trump speech be without his grousing about his political opponents?

He even bragged about the times he’s stopped by a McDonald’s, which, of course, was only on the campaign trail and only for a few minutes purely for the media attention. But that didn’t stop him from claiming to be a McDonald’s fry cook.

“I’m thrilled to be here with the men and the women who are really the heart and soul of one of the greatest, most admired and most successful companies in the history of the world, frankly. The one and only McDonald’s. I’ve gone there a couple of times,” he simperingly crowed to his audience.

“And I’m honored to stand before you as the very first former McDonald’s fry cook ever to become president of the United States,” he exaggeratedly boasted.

“And I actually was there for about 30 minutes, and that was 30 minutes longer than Kamala was there, despite her job at McDonald’s. That didn’t work out too well,” he squawked, unable to help himself from, as usual, using every opportunity to take a dig at a perceived political opponent.

“And the person at McDonald’s that informed us, off the record, that she never worked there. Whoever you are, we appreciate that. That was very nice,” he continued before absurdly and embarrassingly elaborating on how he used the deep fryer to make fries, complete with sound effects and body twists to try to illustrate how difficult working a McDonald’s fryer is. Not!

Trump took the opportunity to raise an issue he repeatedly crowed about during last year’s presidential race, claiming without any evidence that his 2024 election opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, never worked at a McDonald’s as a student.

During the campaign, Harris pushed back against Trump’s falsehoods, explaining that she did work at the dining chain during college, so she understood how difficult it is to work there and try to raise a family, something Trump could never understand.

The internet exploded with outrage and shock over Trump’s falsehoods.

“Trump making sound effects to try to describe the French fry machine that he didn’t even actually use,” Threads user Craig Brittain stated.

“What an absolute disgrace,” another user agreed.

X user Ethan posted a video clip of Trump during his McDonald’s campaign stop, sarcastically captioned, “From working at McDonald’s to becoming the President of the USA. The American Dream is Real.”

“He’s a psycho,” another proclaimed.