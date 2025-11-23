‘The Wind Was Knocked Outta Him’: Atlanta Pastor Gets Rushed at the Pulpit, but His Quick Juke Move Sets Up Security to Take Disturbed Man Down

A churchgoer who may have “caught the spirit” nearly sent Bishop William Murphy flying during an altar call in footage from his recent Sunday sermon. The adrenaline-filled moment unfolded at the Dream Center Church of Atlanta when a young man suddenly broke through the crowd and rushed the pastor on stage.

What happened next was a split-second scramble that turned the pulpit into something straight out of a highlight reel — with the bishop pulling off the cleanest dodge in the room.

A church attendee turned Bishop William Murphy’s altar call moment after his sermon into an unexpected viral moment. (Photos: @kayjaykc/TikTok; Toine360/YouTube)

‘Church Don’t Sound Like the Nightclub’: Bishop J. Drew Sheard Slams Atlanta Preacher Who Played ‘Swag Surfin’ During New Year’s Service

Murphy was mid-altar call, guiding the congregation through an emotional close to the service, when the man charged forward.

The pastor was moving through a powerful call to prayer when he said, “Come on, Man of God, I see you,” when the man, wearing a gray hoodie, came toward him with unexpected force.

Video shows Murphy spotting the man coming just in the nick of time. The overzealous worshipper reached out to grab Bishop, who quickly shifted his weight and slipped out of arm’s reach like a seasoned running back. Within moments, security carried out a coordinated sweep, taking the man to the ground and out of the pulpit.

Murphy tried to calm the room, saying with a small laugh, “Y’all clap y’all hands in this place and give God praise. He just wanted to give me a hug.”

#FYP #CHURCH #DreamCenter ♬ original sound – KINGDOM COMM @kayjaykc I’m sorry but… WHAT did we just witness at the DREAM Center tonight?! 😭😂 A FULL-GROWN MAN took off running like he was catching the Holy Ghost, flew up on that stage for a hug… and got TACKLED mid-air like he was in the NFL Combine!! 🏈🤣 I need y’all to be honest in the comments: 👉 Would YOU have jumped in to help, or would you have watched like the rest of us? 👀😂 👉 And WHO recorded it because we need that angle IMMEDIATELY!! 🎥🤣😂🔥 #UHOH

Footage of the posted a clip of the incident online, and followers weighed in, stating that better security measures should have been taken.

One viewer noted the importance of having trained eyes nearby, writing, “You have to have Men on Guard. Pastors with 8 Members and 3 their family wouldn’t have let this happen. These times are dangerous and you just never know.”

Another person who claimed to have served on a church security team shared a mix of critique and compassion: “As a former church security team member, he should have never gotten this close to the bishop. They did neutralize him correctly but he shouldn’t been there…Glad nobody was seriously hurt and if this man wanted a hug, I hope Bishop gave him one. People are hurting out here and sometimes a simple hug and one on one attention is all that’s needed!”

Someone else, amused by the speed of the takedown, commented, “We needed brother security today during the Steelers game. We thank God for the victory, but Jesus.”

A fourth viewer summarized the mood: “Bishop, said not today devil.”

On Godradio 1, a commenter added, “Welp, Bishop plays a little football and wasn’t about to be tackled in a loving way! I pray the internet doesn’t over analyze this one.”

And one last voice chimed in, remembering childhood chaos, saying, “All I know is the wind was knocked outta him .. my cousin did that to me as a child & I lost my breath fr.”

Church officials later shared that the man who rushed the pulpit had recently lost his mother and was believed to have been struggling emotionally, possibly influenced by a substance that worsened his state. What could have been a dangerous moment turned into a larger conversation about grief, vulnerability, and how churches prepare for unexpected outbursts.

Bishop Murphy typically has a police presence on site during services, but it’s unclear if any officers were in the building when the incident unfolded.

Though he is no stranger to viral moment either.

Last year, the Atlanta pastor stirred up conversation after allowing “Swag Surfin’” during a New Year’s Eve service, a moment meant to remind worshippers they weren’t facing life alone. Churchgoers linked arms and began swaying together, starting with a gentle rock before breaking into a quicker, joyful bounce.

The lighthearted dance session in his worship service brought online backlash and even drew criticism from Bishop J. Drew Sheard Sr., who preached a sermon titled “Too Much Noise,” stressing that the church should retain its own distinct sound.

He reminded listeners, “Some of this noise is not joyful. Some of this noise is ugly noise. It’s Satanic noise. I need to get rid of the noise!”

Still, Murphy’s approach has always centered on meeting people where they are, whether through worship, music, or reassurance after a frightening moment. Sunday’s incident, sparked by a grieving man who acted from pain more than intent, reminded the congregation of the very real emotional battles people carry into sacred spaces.