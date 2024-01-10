‘Church Don’t Sound Like the Nightclub’: Bishop J. Drew Sheard Slams Atlanta Preacher Who Played ‘Swag Surfin’ During New Year’s Service

Bishop J. Drew Sheard Sr. had a strong sermon for an Atlanta preacher who played hip-hop music during a New Year’s Eve service. Sheard is the presiding pastor of the Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Memphis, Tennessee.

Sheard was preaching about a New Year’s Eve service by Bishop William Murphy III at the Dream Center Church of Atlanta. Murphy’s service included a DJ who played the song “Swag Surfin” by Fast Life Yungstaz, and Sheard noted his disapproval in his sermon on Jan. 7.

Bishop J. Drew Sheard Sr. (R) seemingly slams Pastor Williams Murphy III (L) playing hip-hop music in church. (Photo: @bishopdrewsheard/Instagram; Paras Griffin / Getty)Images)

A clip of Sheard’s “Too Much Noise” sermon is making the rounds on Instagram, and fans reacted to the curious choice of words used by the pastor. The 65-year-old began by talking about the unique sounds of a church and people “making noise.”

“We’re at a point right now where I don’t need people just making noise,” he began. “I need people who are sincerely trying to get some results from God. If that’s you, say ‘that’s what I’m takin’ bout.'”

“Some of this noise is not joyful. Some of this noise is ugly noise. It’s Satanic noise. I need to get rid of the noise!”

“Church don’t sound like the club,” the passionate pastor continued. “Church don’t sound like the nightclub. There’s a unique sound in the church. And I can tell when it’s an off sound because that sound don’t do nothing but raise my flesh up. I’m here to tell you, it’s something’s going on in your life and you need deliverance and you can’t walk this thing out! You can’t shout it out! You need deliverance.”

Many Instagram users agreed with Sheard’s words and replied in the comment section. One fan replied, “Yes sir !!!! Holiness and Sanctification is what God is calling for.” Another user wrote, “Amen Bishop! My Father used to say Heaven or Hell! NO In Between!”

Dozens of users noted the “mix” of music genres. “Gospel is built off the club. It’s a mix of blues and jazz,” wrote one user.

Several others had jokes about Sheard’s sermon, including one who wrote, “Raises ur flesh to do what? lol.” Another added, “Raise my flesh up????? That’s the best the pastor come up with?” The comment promoted another to reply, “There’s a unique sound.”

Sheard is married to Grammy-winning gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard, and the couple share two children — songwriter John Drew Sheard II and gospel singer Kierra KiKi Sheard-Kelly.