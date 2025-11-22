‘They Knew He Was Scared’: Woman Says the Same Group of Kids Who Attacked Chicago Mom and Boy Also Beat Her Son Unconscious

The same group of children accused of attacking a Chicago mother and her young son outside a school is also allegedly responsible for another attack, this time against a man with autism.

A family that lives in the same neighborhood where the attack against Corshawnda Hatter and her 9-year-old son happened was also targeted by the same band of kids.

Carolyn Sanford says her 21-year-old son suffers from autism and has been the target of constant bullying and harassment for months by the children seen in the now-viral video attacking a mother and her child. (Photos: TikTok/CBSChicago)

Carolyn Sanford says her 21-year-old son suffers from autism and has been the target of constant bullying and harassment for months by the children seen in the now-viral video attacking Hatter.

The assault on Brown happened over the summer near a set of Chicago housing projects in the South Deering neighborhood. Sanford says when the kids beat her son, they left him on the ground unconscious for half an hour.

“I ain’t going to lie, it’s hard remembering,” Brown told CBS Chicago. “I couldn’t get up for a little minute. My head was hurting.”

Brown said he was leaving the store when he encountered the kids. Cellphone footage shows Brown holding a grocery bag as a group of kids surrounds him. They reportedly pulled him onto the street and began attacking him from there.

“This was hard, because at first I didn’t want to put my hands on the kid. He’s a kid. Like, come on, I’m grown, and I’m going to put my hand on a kid? Like, I might be slow, but I got common sense,” he said.

One of the children involved in the incident recorded video of the assault and sent it to Sanford’s mother. According to CBS News, that same child also recorded the attack against Hatter.

“They picked with him because they knew he was scared,” Sanford said.

Sanford said that in a separate incident, one of the kids who attacked Brown also slapped her daughter at Orville Bright Elementary School. Like Hatter, Sanford has also complained to the school with nothing to show for it.

“My daughter didn’t want to go to school. … These kids never want to stay home. That girl wants to stay home more than anybody,” Sanford said. “This been going on. This ain’t just started here, and it’s not going to end here.”

The mother said the kids also broke her window and kicked in her door last year.

“The ringleaders, it’s crazy, because they stay above me. I’m damned if I don’t, I’m damned if I do. I mean, it ain’t no winning here,” she said.