‘New Face Too?’: Valerie Bertinelli’s Unrecognizable New Look Has Fans Convinced She Tweaked More Than Just Her Hair

Beloved actress and celebrity chef Valerie Bertinelli surprised fans with a striking new look that left many doing a double take.

On Monday, Nov. 10, the “Hot in Cleveland” star posted a glamorous Instagram selfie debuting a new look with the caption, “New hair who dis?” She gave credit to her glam team, including celebrity stylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, crafting the new look that has fans stopping in their tracks.

Valerie Bertinelli is ready to move on as she debuts a shocking new look months after he “complicated” breakup. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Bertinelli’s new blond tresses were styled in soft waves with a center part and slightly darker roots. She paired the look with shimmery, natural makeup that gave her a fresh, glowing appearance.

The bright blond color was a dramatic shift from Bertinelli’s usual brunette locks, prompting fans and fellow celebrities to gush over her transformation.

“Wow, you are gorgeous. I almost didn’t recognize you. The hair color is stunningly beautiful,” one person commented. Another fan was completely shocked, asking, “WHO’S THAT, Whoa?!”

Endless comments praised the actress’s timeless beauty, assuring her she “looks great” no matter her hair color.

Some followers, however, weren’t sold on the change. “Is this really you? You just had bangs yesterday! I think you’ve been hacked,” one skeptical fan wrote.

Another joked that Bertinelli’s hair wasn’t the only new thing about the photo. “New face too? You look amazing!”

Not everyone approved. “Nope. Sorry. Looks like you’re trying too hard,” said one critical follower.

In her caption, Bertinelli revealed that her blond hair was actually a wig styled by Appleton, known for his work with Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. She confirmed her signature dark locs were still intact.

Later, the 65-year-old shared the full transformation in a now-expired Instagram Story.

“So, yes, it’s a wig. And I have no idea how to get this off!” the Food Network star laughed as she tugged at it. In another clip, she revealed there were “a lot of pins” in the wig and that her real hair was “glued” underneath.

Bertinelli continued to laugh through the takedown process on her Instagram Stories. After removing a clip holding the wig in place, she quipped, “We’re getting somewhere.”

“Hello,” she said once she finally removed the hairpiece, revealing her brunette hair was still there — though she joked it “needed her roots done.”

She didn’t specify why she wore the wig, but hinted it could be for an acting project. “I love my job,” she said as she pulled it off.

In her final Instagram story post, Bertinelli appeared like her usual self, with her dark hair in two braids under a hat, a bare face, and glasses. She also took the opportunity to share an excerpt from her upcoming book, “Getting Naked: The Quiet Work of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect.” She later shared the inspirational story as an Instagram post.

“I have a lot of my journal entries in here because it really helps me go back and find my headspace,” she said before discussing the “Backwards Law,” which suggests that accepting “negative experiences can be a positive experience,” and the more one avoids negativity, the less satisfied they become.

She elaborated, “Acceptance is a state of happiness. Acceptance for whatever state you’re in, instead of looking for happiness. Acceptance for whatever you’re feeling leads to more peace.”

Bertinelli has found herself in the headlines lately not for her acting, but for her increasingly bold presence on social media. In April 2025, she stirred up buzz by posting a throwback underwear photo of her 19-year-old self shortly after her ex, Mike Goodnough, publicly called her out online

In a lengthy IG post about their “complicated relationship” that lasted only 10 months, Goodnough wrote, “Over the last few months, I had hoped we’d find a way to a gentle parting rather than a closed door but couldn’t seem to get us to one. I reached out again this week in that hope. No answer is an answer though. I accept it.”

He confessed that an “endless number of things got in the way” of them being truly happy together, as he closed the chapter on their past together.

Months later, in September, she delivered a sharp reality check to critics who accused her of relying on nostalgic posts to mask how desperate she was, reminding followers that her page is free and they’re welcome to scroll past instead of shaming her.