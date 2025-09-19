‘Get Your Lonely Mom’:‘One Day at a Time’ Star Valerie Bertinelli Goes Off on Trolls Who Say Her Throwback Posts Prove She’s Desperate Without a Man

Valerie Bertinelli delivered a master class in handling online critics this week when she addressed complaints about her throwback posts with a response that was both direct and diplomatic.

The actress and cookbook author found herself defending her Instagram content after sharing her current studio pass on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 07: Valerie Bertinelli attends the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

According to People, the pass features a polished 2019 headshot that she admits creates an awkward contrast when she arrives at work each morning without makeup, looking nothing like her glamorous ID photo.

What started as a casual observation about the realities of aging and workplace appearances quickly evolved into something more meaningful when Bertinelli decided to address her detractors head-on. Rather than ignoring the complaints or escalating the situation, she chose to respond with clarity and grace.

“And a postscript to those who are annoyed by my posting throwbacks. This site is free, you don’t pay for my content, and being nice costs nothing,” she wrote, reminding critics of something many social media users seem to forget about the nature of free content consumption.

The former Food Network star followed up with advice that struck at the heart of online behavior patterns.

“It literally takes more time out of your day to leave a rude comment than to just scroll on by. Be blessed and be a blessing,” she added, highlighting the actual effort required to engage negatively versus simply moving past content that doesn’t interest you.

When Y! Entertainment posted the story, responses from its readers revealed the typical divide such posts create, with many comments echoing themes that have followed her since her recent breakup with writer Mike Goodnough.

The former couple’s 10-month relationship ended earlier this year amid public social media drama, with Goodnough claiming Bertinelli had been taking to social media to air out her grievances because he wouldn’t pick up her calls or respond to her attempts at communication.

Critical voices made personal attacks that seemed to build on that relationship narrative.

“She wouldn’t be anything now if she didn’t marry Van Halen,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “She doesn’t have a man right now, is that correct? I can literally see why.”

Some went further with cruel remarks, including one that read, “Isn’t it about time for her to add another man to her list that dumps her because she spends too much time at the golden coral grazing.”

Supportive followers quickly rallied to her defense. “Valerie, you are and always will be gorgeous! Don’t let anyone take the shine off your crown!” one fan declared. Another offered encouragement, writing, “Don’t listen to the haters they are just jealous keep being you Valerie.”

One person just tired of it all dug down and said, “Wolfy please come get your lonely mom.”

The day before this exchange, Bertinelli had shared a deeply personal throwback from 1975, when she was just 15 years old. The black-and-white photograph accompanied her reflections on teenage courage during the early stages of her career.

“I’m only just beginning to realize, 50 years later, how much courage this little girl had. I can remember grabbing fear and just walking through it because I had no other choice,” she reflected.

Bertinelli’s willingness to share provocative throwbacks isn’t new and has occasionally coincided with relationship drama.

Back in April, the actress shared a throwback from 1979, striking a playful pose at just 19 years old in a red plaid shirt, black underwear, and strappy heels. The post came only days after writer Benjamin Goodnough publicly blasted her online, accusing her of “playing a one-woman tennis match thinking there is someone on the other side of the net.”

Her Instagram has since become a mix of nostalgic gems and raw reflection, offering followers a look at both her early career and the lessons that came with fame.

Long before her high-profile marriage to Eddie Van Halen, she built her reputation on connecting with audiences authentically, first winning hearts at age 15 as Barbara Cooper on the hit sitcom “One Day at a Time.”

The pushback she faced for sharing old photos underscores a larger issue: how women in the spotlight are constantly reduced to their relationships rather than celebrated for their work. By addressing the criticism head-on, she reminded critics that social media is voluntary — people can choose where to focus their energy. Her clapback also spoke to a broader truth about how women’s accomplishments often get overshadowed by the obsession with whom they date or marry.