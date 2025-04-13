‘Why Did You Have to Pose In Your Underwear?’: Valerie Bertinelli Turns Up the Heat with ‘Insane’ Thirst Trap After Her Ex Called Her Out Online

“One Day at a Time’ actress Valerie Bertinelli is turning up the heat on Instagram with a bold new post just days after getting called out by her ex.

Bertinelli uploaded a picture on April 10 from a photo shoot taken when she was 19. Rocking a red plaid shirt, black underwear, and strappy heels with no pants in sight, she can be seen in bent forward in a playful, surfboard stance, flashing a confident smile at the camera.

Valerie Bertinelli ignores ex Mike Goodnough’s accusations of her making angry responses at him on social media and posts thirst trap instead. (Photos: @wolfiesmom/Instagram, @therealhoarse/Instagram)

Giving context to the 1979 “throwback,” Bertinelli wrote in her caption “From what I remember this was at the end of one of many throwaway photo sessions I would have at CBS, usually we would do the required poses they wanted and then have some fun at the end.”

She continued, “A shot from this session ended up on the cover of Us with a headline about me growing up too fast. I mean, they weren’t really wrong…months later I would meet Ed, get engaged and be married within the span of eight months,” the “Touched by an Angel” star added, referring to her ex-husband and late guitarist/producer Eddie Van Halen.

The two were married in 1981 and separated in 2001 before finalizing the divorce in 2007.

It’s not unusual for Bertinelli, 64, to share throwback photos of herself. In fact her Instagram page has several images of her from over the years. But this latest throwback served as a flashback for her ex of 10 months, writer Mike Goodnough, who called her out on Instagram.

“Why did you have to pose in your underwear??” said one person in her comments.

Goodnough’s two-photo post from nine days ago included a telling screenshot: a fan urging him and ‘VB’ to patch things up, as speculation swirls that the two are quietly communicating through cryptic posts.

In a lengthy response, the 54-year-old not only debunked the assumption, but made a surprising claim that Bertinelli was the one making responses.

“Unfortunately, over the past two months, Valerie has been prone to lapsing into a place where she has been playing a one-woman tennis match thinking there is someone on the other side of the net,” the writer said. Before adding, “When in that place, she reads all of my posts, centers herself in them, takes offense over wholly imagined slights, and then lashes out angrily with a ‘response’ to things that were neither to her or or about her.”

Goodnough said Bertinelli’s behavior has “created the impression that we are going back-and-forth” and confirmed that is not the case.

“I am not communicating with Valerie via my posts. I am not engaging with the things she posts. While I am disappointed in the array of hostile, dishonest, and uncalled for backhanded swipes she continues to take at me, there is no war between us. She just won’t stop shooting. Valerie is in a war with her ghosts. I’m just the guy who catches the bullets. And that isn’t new.”

However, Goodnough made it clear that he doesn’t hold any spite towards Bertinelli. In fact he said he still has some positive feelings about her.

“I care about Valerie. I have love for her and I always will. I want her to be happy. It will bring me nothing but joy to see that she is,” he noted.

In addition to the screenshot, Goodnough shared a second post with a quote that read, “One of the healthiest habits to learn: Take nothing personally.”

Fans responded to the drama between Bertinelli and her ex in the comment section on the New York Post’s site.

One person said, “They both overshare. I’m surprised it didn’t work out.”

Another said, “Me thinks Mike doth protest too much. His claim of innocence is about as convincing as Valerie’s denials about using any of the new injectables to lose weight last year. Two huge goofs and not an ounce of credibility between them.”

“Sounds like he wasn’t ‘goodnough’! See what I did there? anyone? anyone?” wrote one joker. But one blunt observer claimed, “She’s never been the same since Eddy.”

Today in Rock History



April 11, 1981

Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen married actress Valerie Bertinelli. They separated in 2001 and divorced in 2007. Their son, Wolfgang, later became the bass player in his father’s band. pic.twitter.com/DqOgC0941w — Rock History Live! (@KTrain939913) April 10, 2025

Siding with her ex, another said, “I believe him. Not every Instagram / internet post is about the previous ex-girlfriend. He could be GENERALIZING about truths in life which happens to many people. GENERALIZING about truths in life which happen to many people.”

It’s not clear what social media responses of Bertinelli’s that Goodnough is referring to but it’s possible she may have deleted them. It’s also an option that she posted them to their story therefore having them delete on their own in 24 hours.

She deleted a nice post she made about him in March, while reflecting on their relationship about four months after their breakup.

According to E! News, in the now deleted post Bertinelli said, “I know I am becoming a much stronger and more benevolent human for having met him and spent time with him/ I look at life with a different perspective and caring because of my experiences and conversations with him. And he’s been a big part of helping me heal from some old childhood wounds I never knew what to do with or even where to start.”

A month earlier, in another now-deleted post, the host of “Valerie’s Home Cooking” admitted to making mistakes in her past relationships and encouraged her followers to be more empathetic and more understanding when dealing with a partner.

“I think we all just want to do better and feel awful when we’ve hurt someone we love and shame prevents us from thinking clearly. Wouldn’t it be nice to relieve the one you love from shame so they can truly give you the amends you’re looking for?” she wrote. “Then again, what do I know. I have two failed marriages and fumbled the last true good man I met. Maybe don’t take advice from me.”

Goodnough and Bertinelli started long-distance dating in January of 2024 while she was living in Los Angeles and he was living on the East Coast. This came two years after her 11-year marriage to financial planner Tom Vitale ended.

The two became friends years prior when he commented on one of her social media posts. Then they started to speak on the phone in January of last year. By November they were calling it quits for reasons they never specified.