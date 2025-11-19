‘Get This Crazy Out Now!!’: Trump Was Up All Night Rage Posting About Obama — And This Time He Crossed a Line So Unhinged Viewers Say the Warnings Were Spot On

President Donald Trump plunged into another late-night meltdown this week, unleashing a flood of racist and conspiracy-laced posts about former President Barack Obama that immediately set off alarms across social media.

Trump’s bitterness and frustration over Obama has been seriously escalating and he’s repeatedly targeted Obama on social media and in speeches in the days since Republicans resoundingly lost in the off-year elections early this month.

US President Donald Trump gestures as Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during an event about weight-loss drugs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on November 6, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

By the time most Americans woke up Tuesday morning, Trump had spent hours reposting conspiracies, doctored images, and racially charged memes — spiraling into a darker, more frantic, and unmistakably unhinged rant.

‘He Doesn’t Know’: Trump Was So Shaken By a Reporter’s Surprise Question, He Asked a Shocking Question of His Own — But Her Next Move Flips the Script

In his latest assault, Trump resurrected his so-called “birther” conspiracy theory that he continually propagated during Obama’s presidency that the former president wasn’t born in the United States, which is false.

Obama was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1961, and his birth certificate clearly shows this.

In another post, Trump reposted an image of Obama taking the oath of office at his second inauguration in 2013 with the caption, “A MAN USING A DIFFERENT NAME SWORE ON A BIBLE HE DOESN’T BELIEVE IN AND BETRAYED A COUNTRY HE WASN’T BORN IN.”

President Donald Trump post racist memes of former president Barack Obama. (Credit: Trump Truth Social)

The original social media user had written, “Nothing about this a—hole was ever real. I want every mention of him being president to have to feature an asterix leading to a footnote which says ‘contended’ or ‘awaiting legal verification’ or something.”

Internet sleuths were quick to remind Trump about his own name change.

Archimon noted on MSN, “It’s funny … Trump’s grandad changed their name to be more American from Drumf [Obama did not], swore a Bible he doesn’t believe in {Trump can’t tell the Old Testament from the New nor has that man every cracked it open], and betrayed a country he wan’t born in.”

But the bridge too far for readers was Trump putting the blame for racism on the Obamas.

Trump posted a racially charged meme of the 1974 Mel Brooks comedy “Blazing Saddles” on his Truth Social platform with a photo of Barack and Michelle.

President Trump blames the Obamas for racism in America. (Credit: Trump Truth Social)

The text on the meme read on the top with two jolly men, one Black and one white: “Racism in America was almost dead because we were united in ridiculing racists and their beliefs.” And on the bottom with a photo of the Obamas: “Then these two showed up & set America back 100 years.”

“He is seriously blaming racism on Obama?!?!?! LOL!!” said Chris Smith on MSN.

X user Rita LaVerne set the record straight. “The only thing the Obamas did was to unify EVERY racist in America. They saw an educated and well respected African American becoming POTUS as the beginning of the end so they form[ed] the tea party.”

The only thing the Obamas did was to unify EVERY racist in America. They saw an educated and well respected African American becoming POTUS as the beginning of the end so they form the tea party. trump played on that hate & racism towards the Obama's with his birther & Muslim bs pic.twitter.com/iIFfYL51x8 — Rita LaVerne (@LaverneRit60791) November 11, 2025

And Rosalind added, “The Obamas aren’t the ones that brought out the racism. It’s always been here fueled by ignorant people who were taught to behave that way by other ignorant people.”

Trump’s sour grapes and bitterness toward Obama didn’t end there. He suggested in another post showing a photo of himself and Obama side by side, once again, that Obama should “GO TO PRISON.”

The President wrote, “be IMPEACHED and INDICTED for the fake Russian Collision story, then Barack Obama should GO TO PRISON for creating it.”

Trump obviously meant to say “collusion,” but can’t even launch an insult without making himself the embarrasing party.

Online critics were disgusted by the president’s behavior.

“GET THIS CRAZY MF OUT OF OUR WHITE HOUSE NOW!!!!!!!!!!” screamed Patrick on Threads.

“The predictions of his mental illness are coming true. Mary Trump was correct in her diagnosis and prognosis… He is a sick man,” added D Ingram on MSN.

Reader, The Zeus, added, “The President of the Unites States is absolutely, unquestionably, insane. That is NOT hyperbole. The man is completely off his rocker. He is a danger to the entire world.”

Last summer Trump also posted a weirdly racist post showing Obama as OJ Simpson in the white bronco trying to evade police, except in this meme Obama is chased by a fat JD Vance and Trump.

The photo of a fat Vance stems from a “viral ‘fat Vance’ trend,” according to the Daily Beast, which started early in Trump’s second term and shows the vice president as young with a bloated face, a mop of curly hair and a beard.