‘Weaponizing Your Tears!’: White Woman on NJ Transit Falsely Screams ‘Assault’ at Black Man, and the Entire Train Turns on Her

A white woman on an NJ Transit train alarmed an entire car of passengers when she screamed that the Black man sitting across from her had assaulted her. But it was an exaggeration, according to witnesses.

A viral video captured the moments after the accused man attempted to nudge her feet off the seat next to him. The pair was traveling in a four-person, face-to-face seating area, and the woman had sprawled out for a nap on the public train, propping her feet on the empty seat next to the commuter while he worked on his laptop.

According to a nearby passenger, the woman refused to move her feet, and the man took matters into his own hands, attempting to move them for her.

“Oh my god, that’s assault. F-ck you!” she told him before raising her voice and loudly proclaiming, “You f-cking assaulted me.” Her false accusation could have led to dire consequences, including possible arrest if the other passengers hadn’t spoken up.

All eyes were now on the woman, who was looking around frantically after waking up from a nap. A fellow passenger broke it down for her in the simplest terms: “You were sleeping and you wouldn’t move your feet.”

It quickly became apparent that no one was buying her tale of assault, including a security guard who had come over to investigate. Perhaps in an effort to get sympathy, she told onlookers, “I have to go home. I’m tired.”

The response? “Too bad!” Soon, it seemed the entire car got caught up in the drama, as several people urged her to “get off the train.” After arguing with security and calling another white female passenger a Karen for not backing her up, she finally relented and left at the next stop.

“The entitlement is beyond crazy!!!” wrote “Travel with Hulda,” the travel blogger who recently posted the clip on Instagram. In an emotional comment, Hulda addressed the woman directly. “Throughout history, the tears, the accusations, and the dramatic trigger words used by women like you have gotten Black people killed, locked up, and punished for things they didn’t do. When you use a word like ‘assault’ for a situation that was nowhere near that, it’s NOT just dramatic, it’s DANGEROUS.”

For Hulda and many others in the comments section, the incident echoed a pattern of lies that white women have spread about Black men since the Jim Crow era.

“If this were a different time in history, a man could have been lynched over the kind of language you chose to use,” she said, adding, “Be aware. Be honest. Stop weaponizing your fear and your tears. Your words can cost someone their freedom or their life.”