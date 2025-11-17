‘F-ck You!’: White Shopper Yells In Black Woman’s Face, Throws Her Groceries In Kroger Meltdown Over Self Checkout Etiquette But Doesn’t Get the Reaction He Craves, Video Shows

A viral video posted over the weekend shows a white man going bananas over a supermarket slight in a Houston-area Kroger supermarket.

Shonna Hackney was wrapping up her weekly grocery run and approached a self-checkout kiosk a second too soon. No one could have imagined the obscenity-laced berating she got from the customer ahead of her when she placed her items down before he had finished bagging.

A Kroger shopper was caught on video having a meltdown in a Houston store. (Photo: Instagram/Iamthatchicceo)

At the beginning of the video, the man in the Houston Astros cap can be seen arguing with a concerned clerk, claiming he didn’t threaten physical violence against Hackney. But in her Nov. 15 Instagram post, she alleged he tried to hit her no less than three times.

“I started checking out my items and they sat on the belt while he was still bagging his stuff,” Hackney explained, adding, “Remind you my stuff was nowhere near his!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shonna Hackney (@iamthatchicceo)

She said the meltdown came “Out of nowhere.”

“He started cursing, yelling, and even throwing my stuff. Then he got in my face—pointing, shouting, and attempting to hit me three times at a very close range before security stepped in.”

Shaking and clearly furious, the man can be seen on video lunging toward Hackney to scream in the camera, “F-ck you!” before tossing the last bag in his cart. He then stormed off with one last, “F-ck you, b-tch” before wheeling toward the exit.

The helpful clerk, who noticed his behavior and ran interference, followed him out of the store. In the caption, Hackney admitted the encounter tested her restraint, but ultimately “self-control won.”

The Houston resident, a self-described transformational coach for women and host of the “Soulful Conversations” podcast, even told him, “God bless you, sir,” as he left.

Self-checkouts have become a flashpoint for fights in retail, triggering at least one mass brawl at Walmart in 2024. For many, that part of the grocery store still feels like the Wild West. Whether it’s about approaching too soon or lingering too long while bagging groceries, etiquette isn’t always clear. There’s certainly no excuse for the tirade and alleged assault Hackney said she endured. It’s unclear whether Hackney decided to file a police report or press charges against the man.